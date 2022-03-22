NEWPORT—A lengthy discussion was held Monday evening by County Legislative Body members before a vote was taken concerning a wheel tax.
The vote to implement the tax failed after 11 commissioners voted against the measure that would have allocated funds toward a county justice center. Voting against the tax were Barry Ford, Calvin Ball, Gayla Blazer, Clay Blazer, Norman Smith, Terry Dawson, Jonathan Laws, Dan Bright, Casey Gilliam, Forest Clevenger and Kyle Shute.
Commissioners voting in favor of the tax included Gary Carver, David Veridal and Jeff Eslinger.
Commissioner Clevenger made the recommendation to approve the resolution, which asked the body to enact a wheel tax based on a two-thirds vote of commissioners. The resolution was for a $60 wheel tax, with $50 going to debt services to cover costs associated with a justice center build, and $10 going towards county roads for paving.
After that vote failed to pass, Clevenger asked for the matter to be sent back to the General Committee for further discussion. Resolution number two, which asked commissioners to consider placing the wheel tax on an upcoming ballot, never came up for discussion. Clevenger said he would be willing to listen to any other options that county leaders or candidates for elected positions have to offer.
“It’s an election year and we have several candidates running for mayor and sheriff, and I have listened to some of their platforms on social media and through others,” Clevenger said. “Some of them think they have a better plan and that we don’t have to do it this way. I’m all ears. If they have one and we don’t have to do this, I want to hear it.
“I want to hear something that we may have missed after doing this in all these committees for three and a half years, day in and day out. If there is something better we can do I want to know about it because right now we’re facing a $50 million bond issue that out children will be paying off.”
Clevenger stressed that for more than three years of being on the body there hasn’t been a plan or solution proposed by one of the county’s elected officials. He said the CLB is just a body to vote yes or no on items and find a way to provide funding.
“We’re not the ones that are supposed to be coming up with these solutions,” Clevenger said. “We get paid a total of $33,800 between the 14 of us for a year’s period of time. You have a finance director, county mayor and sheriff you all are paying $272,000 a year and yet I’ve heard nothing.”
Commissioner Gary Carver provided a second to the motion then proceeded to give background as to how the county found itself in this situation concerning the county jail. He said the Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) has come to the county for nearly two decades telling leaders that the county’s jails are inadequate. The jails have been decertified for several years, and Carver noted that state officials have said that neither facility will ever reach a point of recertification.
To cover the $50 million bond, Carver reiterated his statement from the prior General Committee meeting, saying the county only has four options when considering how to move forward with a justice center.
“You’ve got four options,” Carver said. “One is do nothing and I think we all agree that we don’t want to do nothing. I don’t think that anybody wants to thumb our nose at TCI and say we’re not going to do it because I think that leads to a property tax increase. I could be wrong, but if a federal judge comes in and tells us how to do it that’s what we’re going to get.
“Number two is we increase property tax on our own to put enough money aside to pay for that project. I don’t really want to do that, and I don’t think that anyone else wants to do that either. The third option is to cut services, but you can’t nickel and dime $2 million dollars to cover the note out of a $28 million budget.
“Cutting service is how you cut money out of a budget. You’re looking at services that aren’t mandated by the state. In my opinion, and this isn’t on paper anywhere, but you’re looking at fire protection, animal control and your rec department. I don’t think anyone here wants to see anyone lose a job.
“The fourth option in front of us, as big and ugly as it is, is the wheel tax. I don’t like it and nobody wants new tax. It seems to me, and everybody has their opinion, but it sucks the least. It seems to spread the cost over more people that just property owners.”
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger was next to speak and addressed Clevenger’s accusations that she has failed to find a solution for the county’s jail issue. Ottinger said she was unaware that a wheel tax resolution would be put forth so quickly with the lack of concrete figures concerning justice center costs.
Ottinger noted that MBI (Michael Brady) Companies, the engineering firm who has designed the proposed justice center, is yet to provide finalized figures that are adjusted to compensate for inflation.
The mayor said the responsibility of finding an answer to the problem falls squarely on commissioners.
“Commissioner Clevenger said we should give you all something and let you fund it,” Ottinger said. “This is a commission thing to solve and commission thing to fund, but I do have some ideas. One of the things you have not explored is decreasing jail numbers. Based on MBI’s presentation, 77% of the inmate population was released within seven days. In the annex, 9% of the makeup was convicted of a misdemeanor and 31% was a pretrial misdemeanor. In the old jail, 7% of the makeup was convicted of a misdemeanor and 65% a pretrial misdemeanor.
“Have we looked at reforming our pretrial release and getting those folks in front of a judge more quickly? You’re not addressing the root cause. You can build a 263 bed facility that will cost the tax payers $83 million, and we throw $50 million around, but when you add interest it’s $83 million. It will be full and overcrowded too, because the last time I checked, I was told there are enough outstanding warrants to fill three jails.”
Ottinger further added that the current operating budget for the county jail is $2 million dollars. Based on current figures, she said a 263 bed jail would cost the county $4.4 million to operate on the day it opened.
By 2028 the county will be nearly debt free. The amount needed to cover a justice center will be close to the annual debt payment amount that is currently being made. Ottinger said the county needs to see what it can actually afford before moving forward with any type of construction. She said the debt could be issued in phases to cover the build as it is occurring. Ottinger concluded by saying it’s a bad time to go into debt.
Commissioner Clevenger countered the mayor’s point by saying the county could receive upwards of $1 million per year by housing state inmates to help cover the annual bond payment. He acknowledged that the current jail population is down, but that is due to the lack of housing for criminals.
“We have no place to put these offenders and they’re out running the roads,” Clevenger said. “It’s a revolving door over here, and I for one don’t like it. I wish we had a place to put them, but alas we do not. Our jail was decertified in 2018, and I have the documents to show what brought that about. Overcrowding is only one issue out of about 30.”
Clevenger said the problem could have been fixed three years ago for around $25 million instead of the $40 million plus at today’s costs. The increasing interest costs could add upwards of $10 million per percentage point, according to Clevenger.
Commissioner Norman Smith briefly addressed the body before the vote took place. He said the most bothersome thing about the entire process is the lack of state assistance when it comes to building a jail.
“We’ve got a state legislature sitting there on a big rainy day fund, but they’re the very ones that said we’re not building any more prisons,” Smith said.
“They pushed it down to these poor counties and let them house their inmates and that’s a shame. The thing that bothers me is we have gas that’s $4 per gallon and groceries that cost $250 to $300 to feed your family, and we’re sitting here talking about a tax. There is something that doesn’t sit right about that. It’s scary times for people and it ain’t going to get no better for three years.”
Commissioner Gayla Blazer said she has spent time looking at other options but wants to avoid having a judge tell the county what kind of facility will be built. The increasing interest rates have her afraid that the county will face an even higher price in the future if a jail isn’t built fairly quickly.
She talked with the County Clerk, Shaleé McClure, about the true number of vehicles that would fall under a wheel tax if implemented. Blazer said the figures previously considered by the body were incorrect.
“We based the numbers on 35,000 vehicles and we actually have 41,000 in the county,” Blazer said. “We could go down to $40 and build a $40 million jail and pay for it. I know we’ll have money when the debt falls off, but we won’t have any money to cover anything else in this county. I have a list of things we need to do and we’re just not going to be able to do it.”
Commissioner Casey Gilliam said the public needs to question their leaders and legislative body representatives when it comes to the decisions being made.
He advocated for the public to become more informed on the issues that will make an impact on their lives. Gilliam said it is important for the public to weigh their options when voting in this year’s election.
“If you’re a land owner, you’re really going to have to pay attention to this,” Gilliam said. “This isn’t going to impact those living in assisted homes, it’s going to affect you. Land owners are going to pay taxes twice. You can’t get out of it and nobody is going to tell you any different. You’ve got to think about this on your own. Talk to people running for office and how they feel about this before you vote.
“Be smart and go to your CLB member. As you can see on the ballot, there’s not many people filling out to run for the CLB. This is a beat ‘em up job. You vote them in to complain about them. We put the hours and time in, and whether we’re right or wrong it’s a decision we’ve been forced to make.”
Commissioner Clevenger advocated for the state to give Cocke County a zero interest loan to help alleviate the situation. The state doesn’t do that, but Clevenger said Rep. Jeremy Faison is looking to introduce a bill to hopefully make it possible.
“We’re being forced to do a lot of this because of the state,” Clevenger said. “If they would give a zero interest loan from the state to house their problem, we could pay for this with no issues.
“I talked about this on social media and Jeremy Faison replied to my post saying he would introduce a bill to do this. We’ll see if Mr. Faison is good to his word. Mr. Smith is right, this is a terrible time to do this. If we would have done this three years ago the sting would be gone, we would have a new jail and this would all be a memory.”
Commissioners hope the economy may improve in the future, which may make the tax easier for the public to handle. There is still an opportunity for a wheel tax proposal to make a future ballot. Any future resolution would need to be voted on and passed 75 days before it is to appear on a ballot.
