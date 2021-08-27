Jean Carolyn Franklin, age 79, went home to Jesus on her birthday, August 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Julia DuBose, father-in-law and mother-in-law Hoey and Thelma Franklin, and special niece and nephew David and Mitzi Brown.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Kenneth Cline Franklin of Newport, daughters and sons-in-law Julie and Scott Ward and Janey and Roger Cutshall, grandchildren Stacey and Arel Ball, Shannon and Andy Nyman, and Erin Ward, great-grandchildren Carrick and Sidalee Nyman, Lexy Montanus, and Ryker Ball, sister-in-law Glenna Brown, special nephew Danny and Penny Campbell and family, special cousin Lizette Sutton, and her extended family at Hilltop Baptist Church.
Graveside Service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 28, 2021 in the Cedar Creek Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, 3050 Cedar Creek Road, Greeneville, TN, 37743 with Brother Ben Watts officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.