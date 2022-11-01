HOOKER HYATT 1
PHILADELPHIA — The Maxwell Football Club announced Tuesday morning that Tennessee redshirt-senior quarterback Hendon Hooker and junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt are two of 20 semifinalists for the 86th Maxwell Award for Collegiate Player of the Year.

Hooker and Hyatt represent two of five players from the Southeastern Conference selected as semifinalists for the prestigious honor, while Tennessee is one of three schools in the country with multiple players on the list (Alabama, Ohio State).

