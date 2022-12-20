Morant 1

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks to referee Phenizee Ransom, right, after receiving a technical foul in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Oklahoma City.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ja Morant’s interaction with courtside fans continued long after he was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Morant was ejected just before halftime Saturday night after drawing two technical fouls with his team down by 20 points. The Grizzlies went on to lose to the Thunder 115-109.

