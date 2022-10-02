You have failed many times, although you may not remember.
• You fell the first time you tried to walk.
• You thought you might drown the first time you tried to swim.
• You probably didn’t hit the ball the first time you swung the bat.
But don’t worry about failure. Worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try!
• Babe Ruth had 714 home runs. He also holds the record for the most strikeouts at 1,330.
• A so-called expert said of Vince Lombardi, the great football coach for whom the Super Bowl trophy is named, “He possesses minimal football knowledge.”
• Beethoven had a teacher who called him hopeless as a composer.
• Caruso, the great opera singer, was told by a singing teacher that he had no voice at all and could not sing.
• A newspaper editor fired Walt Disney for his lack of ideas. He even went bankrupt seven times before he built Disneyland.
• Thomas Edison’s teachers said he was too stupid to learn anything. He eventually produced over 1,300 inventions.
• Albert Einstein did not speak until he was 4 years old and didn’t read until he was 7. His teacher described him as “mentally slow, unsociable, and adrift in his foolish dreams.”
• The father of the great sculptor Rodin said that he had an idiot for a son. He was described as the worst pupil in school. He failed three times to get into art school.
• Winston Churchill, a former prime minister of the United Kingdom, failed the sixth grade.
• When Lucille Ball began studying to be an actress, she was told by the head instructor of the drama school to “try any profession. Any other.”
• A motion picture executive dismissed Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood at the same meeting. To Reynolds he said, “You have no talent.” To Eastwood he said, “You have a chip on your tooth, your Adam’s apple sticks out too far, and you talk too slow.”
• The manager of the Grand Ole Opry fired Elvis Presley after one performance. He told Presley, “You ain’t goin’ nowhere, son. You ought to go back to drivin’ a truck.”
• As a high school sophomore, Michael Jordan’s coach assigned him to the JV team.
Remember, don’t worry about failure. Worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try!
Because if you fall on your face, at least you are going in the right direction.
