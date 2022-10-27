PREDS 1

Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron (47) celebrates after scoring a goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Humphrey, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a goal and two assists, and the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues 6-2 on Thursday night to stop their five-game losing streak.

Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Predators, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves.

