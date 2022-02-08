NEWPORT—Budget Committee members spent a large portion of their Monday meeting discussing the Sanitation Board’s self-sufficiency proposal for the county landfill.
The county is currently contracted through Green For Life (GFL) for all waste removal from convenience centers. They are also hauling construction and demolition materials out of the county until the new portion of landfill can be opened.
Board members have developed a plan that would see jobs created and allow the county to have complete control of the process. Their proposal includes new trucks, compactors and dumpsters, the latter of which are needed at all centers.
Tony Heavner, Sanitation board chair, and board member Jillian Gorrell provided figures on the upfront costs of self-sufficiency as well as the long-term expenses.
They estimate the upfront costs to be $1.3 million to purchase needed equipment and cover the salaries of new employees.
Costs over a 10-year period are estimated at $6.3 million, which is less than the most recent figures proposed by GFL. The company planned to work with the county to provide compactors at county convenience centers at an estimated cost of $5.3 million over the same time frame. That offer has since expired and the board expects a much higher dollar amount on the next GFL proposal
Heavner said it looks like the cheaper option, but GFL’s figures don’t accurately estimate the county’s usage.
“They are estimating our tonnage at 10,900 tons per year,” Heavner said. Chandler Hembree, our landfill director, said it’s more like 19,000 tons. That is nearly twice their estimate and would lead to more in hauling and tipping fees.”
Cocke County’s contract with GFL is set to end this year. With that in mind, the Sanitation Board is looking for a better option. The county currently pays $70,000 to $90,000 per month for waste hauling. That figure includes construction and demolition, which should fall off early next year.
Heavner said he receives calls from centers across the county that are being forced to close due to trash receptacles being full. Workers can call GFL to have them pick materials up, but there is no guarantee that a truck will be available.
The board’s proposal provided and inflation estimate for the coming years, but committee member and County Legislative Body (CLB) member Norman Smith said it was too low.
CLB chairman Clay Blazer agreed, saying it’s difficult to look that far into the crystal ball. His biggest concern was taking on more debt at the risk of taxpayers’ dollars.
“I think this can be done and save the county money, but two things have to be considered,” Blazer said. “One, we would have to borrow the startup money because we don’t have that much available. And two, were talking about 10 years. It looks like a good thing now, but we have several other needs. It’s a gamble for us at this time given there are so many unknowns.
“We need to be responsible with taxpayer dollars. They expect us to do the right thing with their money. I would hate to see a tax increase happen down the road to cover any of these expenses.”
Smith echoed Blazer’s sentiments saying, “Things could snowball quickly and become a dumpster fire that falls on our heads.”
The current proposal would see all waste materials hauled to Morristown, but there is a possible option to take things to Sevier County. Heavner is waiting on cost estimates once a new digester is installed at their facility. Sevier has a sustainable and green method using incinerators. That was a more attractive option to the committee and many CLB members.
The Sanitation Board hopes to get more concrete estimates before the county budget process begins. Budget Committee members tasked them with reaching out to other counties that are self-sufficient to have them talk with both groups.
Heavner said there is still time to make Cocke County self-sufficient before the GFL contract expires.
