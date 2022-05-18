NEWPORT—County School System representatives presented their new fiscal year requests to the County Budget Committee this year. The sudden shortfall created by the lack of funds for School Resource Officers (SRO) and the rising cost of fuel has leaders concerned for next year’s budget.
Manney Moore, Director of County Schools, spoke to the committee about the needs that the system has to keep the budget balance while also covering all of their needs.
Moore started with good news about the current fund balance, which is up compared to prior years, but does little to keep the system on stable footing given the rise of costs associated with staying operational.
“The good news is our fund balance is up, and we were able to grow it by about a million through various things. Just like I told our board, a lot of those are ESSER (Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief) related, and we are in the process of calculating what the true bottom line will be for us when all this is said and done,” Moore said. “Things that ESSER can pay for right now we’re allowing them to pay for. When it’s over things will either be cut or given back. It’s still good news for us.
“The bad news is just like our fund balance has gone up; everything else has gone up also. In transportation, maintenance and technology alone were budgeting about $500,000 more than we have in the past. Maintenance is all in regard to parts and equipment supplies. The cost of transportation for everything drives those up. Those were really not a choice. In other words we didn’t really invest in a new program or add on anything. It is what it is right now.”
The cost of parts has skyrocketed eating into budget lines to keep equipment operational and county buses on the road. Many years the school system is forced to purchase new buses that are now $550,000 to $620,000 due to where materials are coming from and labor costs associated with the manufacturing process.
At the forefront of county leaders' minds are the SROs that serve the county school system and the funds needed to cover their salaries. The funding was recently slashed by the state much to the shock of the school system and Sheriff’s Office. The last minute decision has left leaders scrambling to cover the $145,000 needed to remain fully staffed in the new year.
Moore said the school system has been in constant contact with the state about how much funding would be received. Cocke County was completely funded through grants but now faces a shortfall due to the state’s decision to scale back the allotted amount.
“We been asking this question for a long time and legislators would just say that it will be in there,” Moore said. “I think they got confused with the Save Act, that’s my opinion on that, because the Save Act is in there. That’s a much smaller amount that pays for about four of our SROs. This SRO grant helped to pay for seven additional positions. It takes things from $245,000 down to $99,000 and some change. That’s a pretty big hit after already having your budgets made out for the Sheriff’s Office and school system. It’s not good timing to have this kind of revenue disappear.”
Both the school system and Sheriff’s Office are searching for other means of funding to cover the needed amount. If they were to split the difference, both would need an additional $73,000 to keep officers in schools. There are currently two SROs for both county high schools and one at each of the seven elementary schools. All are in agreement that SROs are more than needed to keep the county’s children safe within the confines of their schools.
The rising fuel costs have school leaders concerned about what the future may hold in terms of transportation for the system. Diesel fuel is needed for county buses and has seen a nearly $2 increase from the starting point of the current fiscal year budget. School board members recently had to allocate more funds toward fuel to finish the school year. Moore said the upward trend of fuel prices creates a scary scenario for the next school year.
“We actually met before this year was over because we started to worry then. Our budget this year was based on around $3.50 per gallon for diesel and now you're looking at $2 more. We actually started looking at how much we had left to combine with other pockets of money to finish the school year. We may have under shot diesel for next year and that’s with putting $250,000 more for diesel. I’m not sure if that is enough.”
County Legislative Body chairman Clay Blazer said the rising costs are impacting the regular consumer as well as various county departments. He foresees a transfer of funds in the future for many if prices continue to climb higher in the coming months.
“It’s continued to slowly creep up and yesterday I think it was $5.49,” Blazer said. “Last week we bought diesel fuel for the tractors and paid over $5 per gallon. I don't ever remember doing that for machinery. I know that’s a budget transfer waiting to happen if fuel continues to go up, but there is no way to know that.”
Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, told the committee that a price of $5.94 per gallon would be the breaking point for the school system in the current year. Only four days remain for buses to run across the county before the school year ends, but summer programs will start shortly after and continue to draw funds from an already strapped budget line. Even more worrisome for all parties involved and average consumers alike are the talks of a national shortage in the months.
Coinciding with the fuel issues is the lack of available bus drivers for the school system. Transportation Supervisor Chris Norton said there are currently five open positions for bus drivers. That may not seem like a large number but it equates to about 10% of the staff, according to Norton.
A measure being discussed by the state would allow recently retired teachers to return to the classroom while still drawing a large portion of their retirement. They would also receive a full salary for the position they are filling. Some retired bus drivers could also take advantage of the new measure to help alleviate the shortage.
Many drivers are often forced into retirement due to their age and inability to pass the physical requirements necessary to receive certification to retain their position. That fact has led the school system to seek outside partnership with companies who have operators with CDLs (Commercial Driver’s License).
Kelley recently attended a meeting with the state transportation supervisor to discuss the lack of individuals with CDLs that is a statewide issue. He said there is no short-term solution.
“We are constantly recruiting all that we can, but there is a shortage of CDL drivers all over,” Kelley said. “We’re one of the counties that does have a third party tester still available to us to help train, but in order to receive the test there are only a small number of counties in the state that have testing centers. There is a four to six month wait after you submit just to get your test.
“If you’re a bus driver you can’t wait six months. You’re going to go find something else to do, and we are potentially losing people due to that delay in the state. Nashville is working on that for us, but there were no short-term solutions offered at the state level.”
The school system has the ability to offer bus drivers insurance and retirement, something that smaller trucking companies aren’t often able to provide to their employees. Kelley encourages any company that may want to work with the school system to reach out so that discussions can begin concerning a partnership.
Another item causing the school system’s budget to increase in the new year is a 4% raise for employees. Moore said the governor is injecting new money into education, which means the instructional line item must be raised by a set amount. The 4% proposed increase would cover what is being required by the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.