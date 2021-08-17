COCKE COUNTY—County Legislative Body members gathered Monday evening for their regularly scheduled August meeting.
Commissioners approved several items, including the landfill expansion contract with Blalock Construction. The company submitted a low bid of $1.15 million and was awarded the contract in June.
Several commissioners were hesitant to sign the contract because it did not have a specified finish date for construction to be completed. Commissioner David Veridal, who also serves on the Sanitation Board, said an end date has been added, as well as a penalty for any delays.
“The contract now states that the job must be completed within 200 days once the work begins,” Veridal said.
“There will be a $500 fine for every day that they go past the 200 day mark. We really need to get this approved because were under the wire.”
The body approved the contract unanimously with the added time frame and penalty. Construction must begin on the landfill expansion by December for the county to remain in compliance with the permit they received from the State.
Another item approved by the body was a request to accept just over $1 million in federal funds for bridge work in the Cosby area. The County Highway Department will use the funds to repair the Middle Creek and Cosby Bridges.
During the meeting commissioners voted unanimously to accept Mayor Crystal Ottinger’s recommendation for a new County Fire Chief.
Bryan Southerland, a long-time member of the department, will now take over as fire chief.
After Southerland was officially named chief, the body heard from Jason Oury about a vacancy on the Sheriff’s Civil Service board.
Oury told commissioners that Mike Hansel has stepped down from the board after accepting a position as the police chief for Pittman Center.
“As a board we recommend that you keep the list of previous applicants, but also accept new ones,” Oury said.
The mayor’s office will accept applications until Wednesday, September 1. Once the pool of candidates is narrowed down, the Public Safety Committee will perform interviews and a name will be submitted to the full CLB for approval.
Officials are still receiving updated information on the federal stimulus money the county is set to receive in November. The $6.8 million has many strings attached in terms of its usage.
Clay Blazer, CLB chair, hopes to hold a workshop in the near future to discuss specific projects and a strategic spending plan.
“There are a lot of caveats to the money and we are narrowing down projects that the funds can be used for,” Blazer said.
“We will further outline how we hope to use the money at that meeting. We have to spend the money, and then the State will tell us afterward if we spent it correctly. We can’t afford to spend something and have to pay it back.”
Mayor Ottinger briefly discussed the HOME Grant during Monday’s meeting.
Ottinger said the $500,000 in grant funds would be released next month, along with the areas of the county that may benefit from the money. She plans to provide more in depth information at the next meeting of the body.
That meeting will be held on Monday, September 20 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the County Courthouse.
