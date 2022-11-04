TANNEHILL 1

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Zaleski, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — How Ryan Tannehill can tolerate the pain in his sprained right ankle will determine if the Tennessee quarterback misses a second straight game or is back in the lineup Sunday night when the Titans visit Kansas City.

“The pain is going to be there,” Tannehill said Wednesday. “That is just kind of where we’re at with it. Unfortunately, with the nature of the injury it kind of is there. It is just a matter of if I can do my job or if I can’t.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.