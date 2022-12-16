ETSU WBB 1
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Only one “Buccaneer” team could come out on top in Charleston, S.C. on Wednesday. That team was the one from Johnson City, as ETSU women’s basketball led the whole way in a 65-45 win over Charleston Southern.

Though ETSU led the whole way, the Bucs of Charleston Southern remained in striking distance until the fourth quarter. With 6:18 remaining, ETSU was cruising with a 10-point lead, but hit another gear with a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.

