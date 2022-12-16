CHARLESTON, S.C. – Only one “Buccaneer” team could come out on top in Charleston, S.C. on Wednesday. That team was the one from Johnson City, as ETSU women’s basketball led the whole way in a 65-45 win over Charleston Southern.
Though ETSU led the whole way, the Bucs of Charleston Southern remained in striking distance until the fourth quarter. With 6:18 remaining, ETSU was cruising with a 10-point lead, but hit another gear with a 14-0 run over the next five minutes to put the game out of reach.
ETSU moves to a 9-3 record, which now ties the 1989-90 team for the most non-conference wins since 1983-84 — the same season the Southern Conference began sponsoring a women’s basketball championship for the first time.
Meanwhile, Charleston Southern falls to 2-8 overall and 0-2 in the all-time series with ETSU.
Graduate guard Jiselle Thomas (Norwalk, Ohio) had 18 points to lead the way, going 6-12 from the field, making her lone three-pointer and shooting a flawless 5-5 at the free throw line. Meanwhile Courtney Moore (Gainesville, Fla.) sparked the scoring with 11 first half points, including three buckets from downtown.
On a night where ETSU dominated the boards, freshman Journee McDaniel (New Bern, N.C.) led the Bucs with 10 rebounds and six points.
Zaire Hicks led CSU with 13 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter: ETSU scored on its first possession, as a pass from Kendall Folley (Lebanon, Ohio) to Moore in the corner led to three points in the first 11 seconds. The ETSU defense held its counterparts off the scoreboard for nearly five minutes, starting on a 6-0 run. The quarter ended similar to how it started, as Moore sank another trey with seven seconds left in the frame.
Second Quarter: It was a tale of two quarters in the first half, as the Buccaneer offenses exploded for 48 combined points in the second frame. ETSU scored 25 of those, starting the quarter by finishing a 10-0 run and finishing the half with 44 percent shooting from the floor (13-29) and behind the arc (4-9).
Third Quarter: The third quarter started a lot like the first one, as ETSU went on a 6-0 run to start and Charleston Southern was held scoreless for over four minutes. Thomas had six points in the quarter — matching the Charleston Southern team total.
Fourth Quarter: In what appeared to be déjà vu from the first half, the buckets began to fall in the fourth quarter. The turning point came in the six minutes, as ETSU used a 14-0 run to pull away. Thomas started the run with a three-pointer for her 18th point, then five different players scored to finish the scoring stretch. The Blue and Gold shot 9-14 in the fourth quarter.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Ten different players scored at least one field goal for ETSU: Jiselle Thomas, Courtney Moore, Nevaeh Brown, Jakhyia Davis, Journee McDaniel, Jayla Ruffus-Milner, Jaileyah Cotton, Meleah Kirtner, Kendall Folley and Sarah Thompson.
ETSU shot 44.6 percent from the field. The Bucs are now 5-0 when shooting above 40 percent.
The ETSU defense limited their counterparts to 45 points and 32.1 percent shooting. In all nine wins, the Bucs have held the opponent to under 60 points and under 40 percent shooting.
ETSU went 6-15 from behind the arc for 40 percent, while CSU went 5-27 for just 18.5 percent.
ETSU dominated the paint with a 43-27 advantage on the boards and a 32-20 advantage in paint scoring.
ETSU collected 24 points off 23 CSU turnovers.
ETSU took the lead 11 seconds in and never trailed to lead for 99.5 percent of the game.
In an offensive explosion, the second quarter saw the teams combine for 48 points. In the first and third quarters, ETSU and CSU combined for just 32 points total.
ETSU owns a 3-0 record in games after a loss with wins over St. Bonaventure, UAlbany and now Charleston Southern.
ETSU also owns a 66-38 all-time record against the Big South Conference.
COMING UP NEXT
Coach Brenda Mock Brown will lead her new team into battle against her former school, as ETSU travels to UNC Asheville on Saturday, Dec. 17 for a 2 p.m. tip-off.
