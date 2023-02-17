Bucs 1

Following Thursday’s win, the ETSU women’s basketball team has swept Wofford for the first time since 2018.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Thursday night was a historic one for the ETSU women’s basketball program, as the Buccaneers set a new school record with 16 made three-pointers in a memorable 83-45 win for the ages over Wofford inside Brooks Gym in front of over 600 fans.

Though the game was essentially in hand, the record was broken in dramatic fashion. In the third quarter, ETSU went 7-11 behind the arc, setting a new season-high of 13 heading into the final frame. As time began to slip away in the fourth quarter, true freshman Journee McDaniel (New Bern, N.C.) nailed a triple on an assist from fellow freshman Paris McCarthy (Castleisland, Ireland) with 2:41 remaining.

