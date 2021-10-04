JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn.—Carson-Newman University named Dr. Amanda Ford of Newport as its 2021 Teaching Excellence and Leadership Award recipient during its Fall Convocation.
Ford is an assistant professor of history and political science. She graduated from Carson-Newman as an honor student in 2006. She went on to earn her master’s degree at Queens College, Belfast before completing her doctoral degree at the University of Arkansas.
Credited for going "above and beyond in leadership and service" to C-N, Ford chaired the Faculty Enhancement Committee and served on the Fall Faculty Workshop Committee. Ford was the recipient of the 2019 Mentoring Award, one of the top awards given to faculty.
She also served as a co-advisor for three student honor societies: Mortar Board, Alpha Chi, and Phi Alpha Theta. She is credited for playing a key role in event planning, particularly with Phi Alpha Theta, which has co-hosted campus events on civil rights and social events for majors.
Dr. Kara Stooksbury, chair of the Department of History, Political Science, and Sociology was among those who nominated Ford for the honor. "Dr. Ford is an excellent teacher," Stooksbury said. "Her teaching evaluations are consistently outstanding in both lower-level liberal arts core classes and upper-level history courses, and among the best in our department. She is an outstanding teacher, leader, and colleague and is most deserving of this award."
Presented to non-tenured faculty members since 1990, the University awards this honor to creative and effective professors who foster learning. Considered an indicator of future promise, the honor recognizes exceptional ability and positive student feedback. The awardee receives a plaque and a monetary award, and the recipient's name is affixed to a permanent Fite Administration Building display.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor's, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.