John David Parker, age 86, of Parrottsville, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army and National Guard for 27 years, 11 months, and 9 days.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Gentry Parker, parents, David Washington Parker and Rachel Lewis Parker, brothers, Alfred , Leroy and Billy Bruce Parker, sisters, Juanita Parker, Nettie Parker, and Ann Moorefield.
He is survived by his sons, Patrick (Karen) Parker of Rogersville, John David (Kelly) Parker of Summerville, SC, daughter, Sonya (Charles Joker) Hance of Parrottsville, brother, Robert “Bobby” (Jean) Parker of Parrottsville, sisters, Patricia (Wayne) O’Neil of Newport, and Brenda (Ned) Ramsey of Parrottsville, sisters-in-law, Beaulah Parker, of Michigan, and Jolene Parker of Newport, grandchildren, Austin and Devon Parker, Erin and Payton Parker, Amber, Michael, Colby, Bryson and Cayson Hance, great-grandchildren, Kadence Watson and Jaxon and Sienna Butler, also other family and friends.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Glen Ball officiating.
Burial will be will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the register book at Manes Funeral Home or on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and Mask are highly recommended.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
