Edgemont Elementary
Mrs. Teresa and Mrs. Judy’s Pre-K Classes
Dear Santa,
I want a phone and a computer.
Adelynn Hannah
Dear Santa,
I want a doll and a stroller.
Aybree Jarvis
Dear Santa
I want Minnie Mouse and a mermaid backpack.
Blakely Christ
Dear Santa,
I want a basketball and a doll that grows.
Dixie Langley
Dear Santa,
I want a PF4 and a scooter.
Eli Harris
Dear Santa,
I want a big truck and a race track.
Hykeem Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a babydoll and a puzzle.
Jazmyne Lewis
Dear Santa
I want a car and a motorcycle.
Jonathan Henne
Dear Santa,
I want a construction set and a battery powered tool set.
Kayleb Sutton
Dear Santa,
I want a cat and a dog.
Kendall Barrett
Dear Santa,
I want a doll with a bottle and a stroller.
Krisley Britt
Dear Santa,
I want a big doll and a cat.
Kydanne Wines
Dear Santa,
I want a doll and a doll bed.
Nevaeh Sheppard
Dear Santa,
I want a big walking doll and numbers.
Penelope Williams
Dear Santa,
I want planes and a train.
Prem Patel
Dear Santa,
I want a real elf and a real puppy.
Riley Heaton
Dear Santa,
I want Miss Hollywood and number ball.
Ryland Woody
Dear Santa,
I want an elsa ring and tattoo and a crying doll.
Ryleigh Stepp
Dear Santa,
I want cars and a race track.
Rylen Stepp
Dear Santa,
I want a happy face and a duck.
Yanira Styles
Ms. Jazzy's 1st Grade Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Ethan Noriega. I have been pretty good this year. I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this year for Christmas are: a PS5, an IPhone 12 so I can call my friends, and a nerf gun for Christmas this year. Please also bring my mom some flowers because she is a great mom. Even though my brother is mean to me can you please bring him something too. I will leave a special treat for the reindeer and you.
Thank you,
Ethan Noriega
Dear Santa,
My name is Avery Chambers. I have been pretty good girl this year. What I would like most this Christmas is an American Girl Doll that looks just like me and an American Girl Doll bathroom. I would really like a new puppy. I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you, Santa!! Also, please bring my brother a new Marvel Figure even though he hasn’t been a good boy. I plan on leaving the reindeer a special snack and something for you. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Love,
Avery Chambers
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope Mrs. Claus, you, and the reindeer are doing well. My name is Tavian Bryant and I am 6 years old. I have been pretty good boy this year. A few gifts I’m wishing for this year are: a stuffed Koala Bear, a scooter, and my own trampoline. I would be very happy if you could also bring me a pet Monkey to play with. Will you please bring my dog Joker a new play toy? Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas,
Tavian Bryant
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am Kylah Gunnels. I am 6 years old and in 1st grade @ Edgemont Elementary School. This year I’ve been: an absolute angel (at least I think so). I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are: Kinetic Sand, a Barbie House, Barbie’s, and Hover Board shoes. I have a little sister so please bring her a new blanket with unicorns. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Kylah Gunnels
Dear Santa,
I hope Mrs. Claus, you, and the reindeer have been well! My name is Kaleesi Bromeling and I am 6 years old. I have been a pretty good little girl this year. This year for Christmas I would like a ball pit set and a Puppy Surprise. Please also bring my little brother a Dino toy because he loves them. We will leave you some candy out for the reindeer and you.
Absolute Angel,
Kaleesi Bromeling
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you are doing well. My name is Christian Shelton and I am 7 years old. I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is PS5 game system and some games. I would be very happy if you could bring me a Scar Nerf Gun from Fort Nite. Please bring my 4 years old sister Life Size Doll the same size of her and a dollhouse.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Christian Shelton
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you are doing well. My name is Adysen Kelley and I am 7 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Barbie House and some new Barbie dolls. Please bring my 3 years old sister some Baby Shark toys even though she is mean to me. And I promise to leave out cookies and milk if my dad doesn’t eat them first. I will color you a picture.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Adysen Kelley
Dear Santa,
Hello! My name is Natalie Presnell and I am 6 years old. I live in Newport, Tn. I have been good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. Here is my list: I want a Barbie Dollhouse, slime, and Kinetic Sand. I’m getting a new baby brother this year for Christmas that will be the best gift ever. Please bring him some bottles. I am very excited for your visit and I will leave some snacks out for you and the reindeer.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Natalie Presnell
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am Amihya Roberts. I am 6 years old and in 1st grade @ Edgemont Elementary School. This year I’ve been: an absolute angel (at least I think so). I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are: Kinetic Sand, a Barbie House, Barbie’s, and Hover Board shoes. I have a little sister so please bring her a new blanket with unicorns. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Amihya Roberts
Dear Santa,
Hello! I am Kadence Litton. I am 7 years old and in 1st grade @ Edgemont Elementary School. This year I’ve been: an absolute angel (at least I think so). I hope you, Mrs. Claus and the reindeer have been well! A few gifts I’m wishing for this Christmas are: Hover Board and LOLs. Please bring my mom some perfume and makeup. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Kadence Litton
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope Mrs. Claus, you, and the reindeer are doing well. My name is Fabian Cortez and I am 7years old. I have been pretty good boy this year. A few gifts I’m wishing for this year are: Hover Board, Legos, and IPhone. I would be very happy if you could also bring me some Spiderman headphones. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas,
Fabian Cortez
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope Mrs. Claus, you, and the reindeer are doing well. My name is Christopher Roach and I am 7years old. I have been pretty good boy this year. A few gifts I’m wishing for this year are: Hover Board, bike, and a Spiderman Nerf Gun. Have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!
Merry Christmas,
Christopher Roach
Dear Santa,
I want Legos, toy horses, LOL dolls, small animal toys, cats, tigers Cheethas.
Please bring my sister a green speaker.
Love,
Allie Devine and Azzie
Dear Santa,
Clay Kit and wire, Siren head shirt and pants, treverhenderson plushes, the minekraft colye lego set, siren head lego figure, lego figures any kinde, facehoger actin figure, light head plush, lunch box siren head backpack, amongus popit siren head mask, 4 rodlox gift cards, a tablet for rylen, minecraft book, led light rollercoaster, poppy play time shirt huggy.
Jaxson Ivy
Dear Santa,
I want a minnon toy. I want a Lego toy.
Kolten Thompson
Dear Santa,
I would like a phone this year. I would also like a swing set. My sister would like a phone too. Please bring buzz lightyear stuff for my brother. I will leave you some cookies and milk out. Love you Santa.
Love, Gracie Ramsey
Dear Santa,
My name is Nevaeh. I am six years old. This year I have been good. If you could please bring me new barbies, clothes, new I Pad case. Thank you. You are the best.
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
My name is Jayson Arik Centeno. I'm in 1st grade. Im a good student and I have been a good boy all year. This Xmas I want a mini oh robot, a batmen robot, remote control helicopter. I want many puppies. I want to see my cousins, yummy food and a four wheeler and a motorcicle and many show.
Jayson Centeno
Dear Santa,
This week I have Been good. I wonat LEGO Mine Craft the Ruined. I also wanat a cocomelen Toy.
Ryder Landry
Dear Santa,
I Like a baby yoda that talks, a new tv, Robux, game, Big Nerf gun, monster jam clothes, candy, money, and lego’s. A Lego Blanket, also a box of Art stuff. I love to paint and draw.
Ricky McDowell Jr
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverdeard a Ipad.
ZiyLee
Dear Santa,
eletric scooter Bike Barbie Hoover Board
Payton Cooper
Dear Santa,
My name is Gabriela Styles I have been good all year. What I would like for Christmas is a Barbie Dreamhouse and lots of barbies I wowld also likepop-its simple dimples and plushies.
P.S. Can you bring gifts for my 2 brother’s my sister and my cousin.
Gabriela Styles
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a Ps5 bicycle, clothes, car, Legos TV Phon Amogis Pop it
Legend Brown
Mrs. Keller's 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I would like to have a deer. I would like to have real makeup. A small horse. I want the super paw patrol. I would like a fake stove that runs.
Seryna
Dear Santa,
I would like a skate board and a toy Tesla car. Do you want to bring my sisters some toys too? Oh and I will give you cookies and milk. Thank you Santa. Love, Kobe
Kobe Halcomb
Dear Santa,
I want my dog bak for Crismis. I’m misn ar. I want a cat tatber. I want a bacpak. And I rile and I rile want my dog bak. She got to King. I rile want them bak.That’s all I want.
Chevvie
Dear Santa,
computer and legos and want doll and my little pony coloring books.
Belle Price
Dear Santa,
I want a nintendo switch wich comes with animal crossing. ty love you to Santa.
Brooke
Dear Santa,
I want a mine craft toy and a big leogs set. And I want stuffed animals and collectible rocks and a computer. And building clay. And a hot wheels set.
Ryan Paris
Mrs. Hurley's 3rd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. Can I have a head set please and a phone and a tablet and a computer without a stand please.
Leilonnie Ridgeway
Dear Santa,
I like your hat and can I have 3 LOL and creep doll. And 4 cenchroirs. I am getting a xboxs my mom and my dad is getting it. Can I have a $60 robloxs cord. Hope you love the coces. Biye!
Kiya Schemel
Dear Santa,
I want a new blanket and a new robukskorb frebi! Aimind erengs and nokelis and a watrbotrs LED lights and a tiner seig, a new mikcwar and ceas and snaks, loled ights, aappi pwsse and a phonealas and a kater and a game sate and a beaer and lonoies and a worme and a clarinat likrisb anja swatr for elena and emmylaus and litso and a dgsk and a skatbord and a bedypaloo.
Love,
Aryaina Goforth
Dear Santa,
I want a video game and a new xbox chocar and actorane book and I hogbt clo5. By Santa.
Jackson Moss
Dear Santa,
Can I have a drone, plt motel sikel laser pounter. Rabat. Hope the raindeer love the food.
Harley Jones
Dear Santa,
I want a Christmas blanket. I want a new bike. I want a snow maker and I want a 80 dollar bucks card and I want a new white shoes and black shoes and I want blue shoes and I want one basket ball and I want a basketball game and I want a new football and I want ape5 and I want a new book and new pillows and I want a talking robot and I want LED lights and I want a little fridget. I hope you like the cookies. Bye. Love. Santa.
Jayden Naillon
Dear Santa,
I what a good life. I what a good brgde. I what a dirt bike. I what a phone 13 pro. I what a xbox 3 and a new tv. I what a 3 cath 3 puppie. I walt no bibters. I will give you 2 packs of cookies. I lov eyou. I what gocart. Thank you.
Blake Waters
Dear Santa,
I will whont a big uonucorn stuf animal. I will whant a tablit and a big big sticker can I get a driyarar bord and mrers and mackup and nels and clos and show. I lik to arol and pants to can I get pappp to.
Love,
Kortnei Buckner
Dear Santa,
tv, Xbox, 360 and d151152P3 PS4 PS5 nintindo. Boots and oneais. Skis. Figits. Glow in the dark headphones. Tablet. Shoes. Jackets.Fish and tank. Bike. Power well. Books. Shirts. Football. See you. Oh Christmas. Santa sir.
Sidney Hale
Dear Santa,
I want a laptop, a nintindo swicht, loob deliers, too pokman, cald, loo hatchmols, a tv, a ret fish, fish food, a fish tank, a friend pleas. Happy famaley is all I relly want. And better luck. Thank you.
June Lloyd
Dear Santa,
I want say hi and I know that your are real and I want a power raner and yes I has one the past year and a Fornight scar ano my brother a For night pump shot gun. Please and thank you.
Brock Williams
Dear Santa,
I want a barbie car for barbies. A want a pouch for my phone for the pool. I want a mini bake oven and the ingredents for it. I want to go to the north pole on the sleigh. I also would like a hoker and mabey diman jelrew. I would like Chrismas pjs and a perfect snow ball maker. I would also like a roudolph stuff animal!
Love,
Elighana Boyd
Dear Santa,
Hi, Santa. I would like a phone. And fidgets, clothes. I would like a Christmas blanket and christmas pjs. I would friendship braclets and friendship neckelace. More strechy clother. Bye Santa.
Love,
Morgan Hurst
Dear Santa,
Can I have a makeap sat and figits and intintols to and a tabilt and birint and prfom and los in. candy. P.S. Love.
Amora Naillon
Dear Santa,
fdbnd want to ask for much but I just want a watch. Make this face happy.
Thanks.
Noah Parks
Dear Santa,
I hope you have been okay this year. I would like some Mini Brands, Slime, Baby Alive, a Squishy Maker and some jewelry. Please and thank you.
Love,
Emmylou Biggs
Dear Santa,
I wot a xbox 4 and a lego set.
Love,
Hunter Keasling
Dear Santa,
I want I pone 12, side by side, doiles sot pales car, K4 dog, PS5 PS4 switch. Thike you Santa.
Shawn Ramsey
Dear Santa,
Can I have the barbie dltment dream house, more kid dolls and a party dress and some winter gloves for my mom and a new baby clothes for my baby cousin and a fake dimond necklace and a pet goldfish and a toy raindeer and a $50 roblox gift card and a new house for my mom and a lot of unicorn stuff and slime and sticker and a toy horse and something for my teacher, Ms. Hurley, and my mamaw please.
Love,
Dakota Stinson
