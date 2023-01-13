Lady Vols 1

Tennessee took down Texas A&M on Thursday night in College Station to remain undefeated in SEC play. 

 UTSports.com

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Tennessee took a gritty 62-50 victory on the road at Texas A&M on Thursday night to claim its first win in Reed Arena since 2014 and stay unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

Senior Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols (13-6, 5-0 SEC) with a game-high 22 points. Senior Jordan Horston turned in 12 points, while sophomore Tess Darby finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and a career-high-tying four steals.

