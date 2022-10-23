Gov. Bill Lee has proclaimed October 16 – 22, 2022 as Tennessee Forest Products Week. He encourages residents to recognize and celebrate our forests and the renewable resources they provide as an important part of our state's history, economy, culture, and well-being. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is celebrating with the Tennessee Forestry Association and their shared ForestryWorks program.

“To meet our mission to protect, conserve, and enhance all forest resources for all citizens we must work with forest landowners and forest industry stakeholders to encourage active forest management,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Actively managed forests are more productive, healthy, and resilient and provide the broadest scope of forest benefits. Diverse, competitive, and sustainable forest products markets provide the best incentive for landowners to manage their forests.”

