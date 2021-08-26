COCKE COUNTY—Wilbur Maurice West, a respected and trusted figure in the Cocke County School System for more than four decades, passed away on Tuesday, August 24 at the age of 77.
Mr. West’s total career as a Cocke County educator spanned forty-five years, including service as teacher, coach, guidance counselor, and principal before he became the supervisor of curriculum and instruction.
After high school, Mr. West entered Hiwassee College in Madisonville, Tennessee, graduating with honors with an Associate of Arts Degree.
Mr. West completed his Bachelor of Science Degree at East Tennessee State University and returned to his alma mater, Cosby School, to begin teaching.
West became Cosby High School’s first full-time guidance counselor.
During his time as counselor, he completed his Master’s Degree at East Tennessee State University, and reached the teacher certification level of Master’s Degree.
He continued as counselor until fall 1977, when he became principal of Cosby School. After two and one-half years as principal, he was asked to fill a mid-year vacancy as Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction in the school system central office.
West served as Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction in the Cocke County School System for thirty-one and one-half years, his tenure being the longest ever in the school system’s chief supervisory position.
During his career he gained the esteem of his colleagues as a person of exceptional integrity, industry, attention to detail, good will, and acceptance of responsibility.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years Brenda Renner West, sister and brother-in-law Susan and Mickey Blazer, sister-in-law Debbie Renner and special cousins and long-time friends: Russell (Pat) Holloway, Anna (Dr. Karl) Kapoor, Julia (Steve) Brady, Jesse (Vickie) Sauceman, Dottie (Gary) Ford, Billy (Sandy) Sauceman, Dr. Jennifer Sauceman, Dr. Amanda Ford, Rickie Jo Shepherd, Sheila and Luther Pruitt, Lonnie Butler, Charlie Seehorn, Dave Ritter and Ron (Benna) Bennett. Also many other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, and his beloved fur baby Lucy.
