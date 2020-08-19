Hello, readers, everywhere. I do hope all of you are wearing a mask and doing social distancing as we have been ordered. I am staying in and wearing the mask when I go out. I still don't go out much. I'm still afraid to go out because most people don't take orders very well.
I can tell you all now this is torture to write. I haven't written a half of a page and I have had to stop and eat a few spoons of the yellow hot dog mustard here by my bed, where it stays. I have told you readers this many times before. I learned this from Doctor Oz on TV.
This virus is supposed to wake people up and make them take notice of the people dying all around us, but some don't believe that it's worldwide.
I don't see how China got it started because it's all over the world and thinning out our human race every day.
Our church closed for five weeks, and I have missed more than that so I have only been three or four times this year and over half a year is gone. I do hope they find a vaccine for it soon. I have lost too many loved ones this year.
The last time I wrote I missed a cousin, Wanda Sue (Hall) Woody, at Hartford; the Reverend John Henderson at Del Rio, a good friend, since we were children and his sister Bea Cagle, whose husband Jay Cagle, was my Charlie's first cousin; Jerry Hunt of Raven's Branch; a couple of good friends, Shirley (Ottinger) Mease of Parrottsville and Vida (Ivy) Bell of Edwina; and one of my loving cousins, Amanda (Presnell) Williams. May God bless all these families.
The fourth Sunday in August, we have our annual Hall Reunion, which is the 23rd. This year we have five Sundays in August.
The Hall Reunion has been going on since August 1941 and that's the year I was born; September 24th, 1941.
I can't remember a time when I did not go to our Hall Reunion at our Bell Hill Schoolhouse that is located at the foot of our Hall's Top mountain. I have always been proud of my heritage.
This year, 2020, I won't be going and I hope others think of the danger of going up there. I value my family a whole bunch. I hope others think like I do. So on that note, I say goodbye for now and God bless!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.