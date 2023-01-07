The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday in Knoxville to consider five candidate applications for a vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. The vacancy was created when Justice Sharon Lee announced her retirement effective Aug. 31, 2023.
After a public hearing and conducting public interviews, three finalists, Kristi M. Davis, Thomas Greenholtz and Dwight E. Tarwater, all from East Tennessee, were selected. The council has forwarded the names to Gov. Bill Lee.
The three finalists:
Kristi M. Davis, Knoxville. The 49-year-old is a 1998 graduate of University of Tennessee College of Law. She was appointed to the Tennessee Court of Appeals in 2020 and was previously elected as a Knox County Circuit Court Judge, Division I, in 2014.
Thomas C. Greenholtz, Chattanooga. The 49-year-old is a 1999 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law. He currently sits as a judge on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals and served as a judge, second division of criminal court, from 2015-2022.
Dwight E. Tarwater, Knoxville. The 67-year-old is currently a civil litigation attorney who has been practicing law since 1980. He is a 1980 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law. Previously served as general counsel to Gov. Bill Haslam in 2014.
The governor’s selection will now move to the next phase of the process before the General Assembly.
