ETSU 1

Jadyn Parker, pictured here during a photoshoot at ETSU, has transferred to Johnson City to play for the Bucs. He previously played at the University of North Florida. 

 ETSUBucs.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – ETSU men’s basketball head coach Brooks Savage and his staff announced on Thursday the addition of North Florida transfer Jadyn Parker (Shallotte, N.C.) to the 2023-24 Buccaneer roster.

Parker comes to ETSU after playing the first three seasons at UNF where he totaled 539 points, 346 rebounds, 114 blocks and 36 steals in 81 games (53 starts). The 6-foot-10 forward from Shallotte, N.C. will have two years of eligibility remaining.

