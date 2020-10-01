Online Parenting and Divorce, OSHA Confined Space in both English and Spanish, Microsoft Excel and more are offered as noncredit classes in October through Walters State’s Division of Workforce Training.
ONLINE COURSES
•Parenting and Divorce – Oct. 15, 5:30-9:30 p.m., $60
This class meets the State of Tennessee court order requirements for divorcing couples. Learn how to better communicate and make the divorce less traumatic for all family members. Class participation is required to receive the completion certificate.
•Confined Space Competent Person Online (Spanish) Oct. 1, 2020, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $155
•Confined Space Competent Person Online (English) Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $155
This course is for all workers who may enter or supervise entry of a confined space. The new 29 CFR 1926 is covered, including the responsibilities for an authorized entrant, attendant, entry supervisor and recuse personnel. The class also covers permit requirements, alternate entry requirements and more.
•Excavation Safety Competent Person Online, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $155
This is designed for employees involved in trenching and will be beneficial to job foreman, superintendents, engineers and others involved in underground projects.
The meets OSHA standard 1926 subpart P requirements for excavation oversight.
Walters State Greeneville Workforce Training Building
•Forklift, Aerial Train the Trainer, Oct. 5-8, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., $2,299
Upon completion of this Core 4 Trainer Program, individuals will be able to certify operators on boom lifts, scissor lifts, counterbalance forklifts and rough terrain forklifts. Students will also learn how to successfully present theory, train and evaluate operators, maintain needed records. This training covers common types of serial lifts and forklifts. Part of this class will be online with skills training being on campus.
•Welding, Level 1 – Stick Welding, Oct. 6-20, 4-8 p.m., Tuesdays/Thursdays, $279
The course introduces students to shop practices, equipment, materials and skills related to the Shielded Metal Arc Welding (Stick) Welding, one of the most widely used processes in welding. The course’s emphasis on understanding process variables and developing basic skills, supervisor effectiveness and eliminating conflict.
•Supervisor Toolkit – Oct. 6-20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $399.
This class is great training for new supervisors or supervisors who want to improve their leadership skills. This course covers leading people, working with differences in the workplace, leader and effectiveness, coaching skills, interpersonal effectiveness and eliminating conflict.
•OSHA 30-Hour Safety Training, Oct. 27-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., $449.
This workshop is offered in conjunction with TOSHA. Those completing the class will learn about workplace hazards and employee rights. This is recommended for supervisors, safety professions or safety committee members or others interested in safety.
Morristown Campus
•Microsoft Excel, Level 1, Oct. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150.
Learn the fundamentals of the popular spreadsheet software. Learn how to create documents, create formulas and use functions. Class will also cover layout features, quick tips and shortcuts. This class can be taken in the classroom or through Zoom.
•Supervisor Toolkit – Oct. 8, 15 and 22, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $399.
This class is great training for new supervisors or supervisors who want to improve their leadership skills. This course covers leading people, working with differences in the workplace, leader and effectiveness, coaching skills, interpersonal effectiveness and eliminating conflict.
Sevier County Campus
•Microsoft Excel, Level 1, Oct. 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150.
Learn the fundamentals of the popular spreadsheet software. Learn how to create documents, create formulas and use functions. Class will also cover layout features, quick tips and shortcuts. This class can be taken in the classroom or through Zoom.
