SPARTANBURG, S.C. – It’s as simple as this — Nate was great.
For the first time this season and the third time in his career, senior right-handed pitcher Nathanial Tate was named the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Week, as the league announced their award winners on Monday afternoon.
Tate started two games last week, as ETSU handed Appalachian State its first loss of the season and took the rubber match of a three-game series against Marist on Sunday. In a planned one-inning start, Tate retired the side with two strikeouts against App State, aiding ETSU in a 5-0 win over the Mountaineers.
On Sunday against Marist, Tate threw 6.0 shutout innings to earn the win. The senior allowed just two hits with no walks, as only three runners reached all game on Tate. The only one not to reach on a base hit was hit batter in the first inning, who was immediately erased with a pickoff by Tate.
Tate also helped send the crowd home happy with five strikeouts in the win, as Owen Kovac recorded five strikeouts of his own in the three-inning save to help the fans win free queso from Moe’s in Johnson City — courtesy of the 10-strikeout promotion.
Today marks Tate’s third time winning SoCon Pitcher of the Week. The other two times happened back-to-back in 2021 on March 22 and March 29.
Today also marks the sixth straight year ETSU has had at least one SoCon Pitcher of the Week, along with the likes of former teammates Landon Knack — currently in the Dodgers organization — and Micah Kaczor — who is back as a volunteer assistant coach following a stint with the Colorado Rockies organization.
