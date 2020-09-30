Pat Farner is an Illinois native, but spent 25 years in Georgia before making Cosby her home. She has helped her friend, Michelle Sexton, founder of Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group, with a pampering night for breast cancer survivors for several years. She and Sexton are both members of the Good Shepherd Church in Newport and considers it a privilege to serve those in need of support. Both women are associated with organizations that help people in need. Farner enjoys her work with The Society of St. Vincent de Paul at Good Shepherd immensely.
According to Sexton, “The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is a Catholic lay organization with the mission to grow in holiness while building a more just community through service to those in need. A portion of funding for our conference in 2020 came from the East Tennessee Foundation and the Shults Family Foundation Fund for the purpose of assisting community members in need with medical co-pays and medically needed travel expenses. Other assistance for essentials like rent and utilities is given dependent upon availability of general funds. Our Society has been in existence for 187 years, and we have been an active conference at Good Shepherd since 2013.”
Sexton is a breast cancer survivor herself, and Farner never imagined that one day she would join this group of women on the receiving end. But things changed when one day in early June of this year when her routine mammogram didn’t get the usual all clear.
Actually, Farner is beyond age 55 when mammography is not deemed necessary every year, and she was given the option to wait another year to have her next mammogram. Her test had already been scheduled when this option was discussed with her, and she decided not to cancel it. Now, she is very glad that she made this choice.
Farner went for her mammogram completely expecting no problems. When the image detected an irregularity, which needed further examination, she didn’t think anything of it. Her doctor ordered a biopsy in order to rule out any real problems.
“I was shocked when I found out I needed to go for further testing. I knew that I had dense breasts, but I had never had any problems. They called me and set up my biopsy at Laconte Women’s Center in Sevierville. The nurse had told me my doctor was a very soft-spoken man, and she was absolutely accurate in her description. When I went into the room I noticed that he had my image up on a screen, and he very quietly told me that it was very small.
“I really didn’t understand what he was trying to tell me until a nurse came in with a big pink Leconte Comprehensive Breast Center bag with the message ‘There is Always a Place for Hope’ and a large book about breast cancer; then I understood. I guess my initial response to the news was denial, and I suppose that was why I failed to understand. I really didn’t want to hear the diagnosis, but the doctor was very reassuring and told me that the cancer had been caught very early.
"They had already set up my appointment with my surgeon, Dr. King. The nurse walked my husband and me down the glass wall corridor overlooking Mt. Leconte to the other side of the facility for my appointment with Dr. King. My health care team took care of all the details. I like the fact that I didn’t have to think about setting things up with so many other things on my mind. I feel that I was in an excellent situation concerning the quality of care that I received. It was wonderful that I had confidence in my health care team, and felt good about letting them guide me. I have no regrets about staying with Leconte from start to finish. Sevierville is close to home with scenic routes through the country and along the Little Pigeon River from Cosby.
“The medical team decided that an MRI and a second mammogram guided biopsy was needed to look at something on my other breast, but everything turned out fine. I had genetic testing because there was a question about my family health history that didn’t have an answer. Fortunately, all the tests pointed to a relatively mild approach for eradicating my cancer.
“I almost feel guilty calling myself a cancer survivor because my journey has been a relatively easy one. I had a lumpectomy, lymph node biopsy, and I am in the middle of radiation therapy, which hasn’t bothered me at all. I’m very diligent to use all the creams that they recommend to prevent the skin from breaking down, and I’ve been very pleased with the results so far.
“My doctors concur that this therapy will take care of any problems. My cancer was stage one, and there was no sign of any problems in my lymph nodes. I will take a chemo pill for five years as a preventative measure. I will be monitored by my oncologist at the Thompson Cancer Survival Center there on the same campus at Leconte.
“There is such a professional protocol, and my doctors have been very reassuring. I have been made aware of a patient advocate and others to whom I can turn if I have questions. They absolutely make it a smooth ride.
“I feel so blessed that a panel of experts meet together to study each case to decide the best possible treatment plan for each patient. An oncologist, surgeon, and radiologist make up what they refer to as the tumor board. At first, I thought I needed a full mastectomy, but my doctor reassured me that in my case this aggressive treatment was unnecessary. He asked me not to rush into anything, but wait until they had a chance to study my case and help me make the best decision possible. I remember asking him if I was his mother what would he recommend? He smiled and said a lumpectomy.
“I have been very fortunate that my cancer was detected in a very early stage, and my side effects to the treatments have been almost nonexistent. I know that many people go through an extremely difficult time. I just wish that it could be this easy for everyone. My advice would be don’t skip a mammogram even if you are eligible to do so.”
