NEWPORT—Marsha Blackburn, one of Tennessee’s U.S. Senators, took time Wednesday morning to speak to local leaders about the state of affairs in Cocke County.
The roundtable was held virtually through Zoom.
Mayor Crystal Ottinger told Blackburn the county has relied heavily on the federal government the last several months.
She was thankful for the state’s assistance with COVID-19 related issues, as well as the regular updates the Senator provides.
“Right now it seems like we are relying more and more on our federal legislators whether it be for COVID or the issues we are facing today,” Ottinger said. “I know how fortunate we are to have a Senator that keeps us up to date through the Blackburn report or virtual roundtables like this one.”
Blackburn said the county has received a significant amount of CARES Act funding that has benefitted a large number of businesses and individuals in the county.
Cocke County has received $52 million in funding according to Blackburn’s report. She said the county and its residents have put that money to good use.
“I have pulled some numbers and noticed the county received $52 million in CARES Act funding. Around $12.7 million of that came to small businesses and employers in Cocke County through PPP (Paycheck Protection Program),” Blackburn said.
“It looks like $34.8 million of that amount came to the county through unemployment insurance. Your schools received around $2 million and $2.3 million went towards health care.”
The Senator said a large portion of the CARES funding went towards child care, food, TennCare and home based services in the county.
“You have really done well with that CARES Act funding. I know you all are doing your best to put those funds to good use.”
Another area in which the county has benefitted from the federal government is through grants.
Blackburn said that millions of dollar have come into the county over the past two years.
“You’ve also gotten some grants that have been helpful,” Blackburn said.
“The Cocke County Partnership received a $500,000 ARC grant for outdoor recreation, and your utilities got a $900,000 grant through the ARC for their broadband project. I’ve checked the numbers and it looks like 57% of your households have access to high speed internet now. I really commend you for that.”
Blackburn asked for and received an update on county schools and how they are managing the pandemic.
Mayor Ottinger said things have gone fairly well over the first two weeks of the new school year.
She praised the efforts of school leaders for making the return to the classroom as safe as possible.
“We are starting our second week of being back in school and so far that’s went fairly well. Our Director of Schools and our school board, along with our COVID-19 Task Force, has put in a lot of effort to make sure our students went back to school safely. We have over 4,000 children, and around 1,300 decided to do distance learning. So far things have went well.”
Another area of interest for the Senator was the county’s sales tax numbers.
The county expected to see a large reduction compared to the previous year, but that has not been the case.
Ottinger said the county has seen an overall increase of about 10%.
“Our sales tax revenues have been up from prior years. April and May were up by 13% and 12%. Those numbers dropped back down in June to about 7%. We are averaging about a 10% increase over the prior year.
“We are assuming that has to do with the extra unemployment money as well as people having more time for home improvements while they were unable to work or were working from home.”
Rob Mathis, County Trustee, told Blackburn the increase is a pleasant surprise, but said the majority of those dollars have gone to larger retailers and not the local “mom and pop” stores.
Blackburn said the state is concerned about small businesses and hopes to do everything possible to keep their doors open.
Blackburn urged the mayor and other local officials to contact her office with any questions they may have or to receive help.
“We are here to help you. We needed to hear from you all so that we can better learn how to serve you,” Blackburn said. “We are here seven days a week, 24 hours a day. I hope you will always call and let us know when you need us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.