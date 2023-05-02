Browns 1

Tennessee's Cedric Tillman was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. 

 Jake Nichols

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are giving Deshaun Watson everything he needs.

After sitting out two rounds and eagerly waiting more than 24 hours to make its first pick, Cleveland selected Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman at No. 74 in the NFL draft on Friday night.

