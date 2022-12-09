Titans 1

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill reacts after being sacked by Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

 Matt Slocum, AP Photo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL players know better than anyone this game really is a business with how new faces rotate in and out of locker rooms day to day and week to week throughout the season.

The Tennessee Titans are dealing with that reminder with the rare in-season firing of their general manager.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.