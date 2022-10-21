Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a "dangerous act" of retaliation before confronting him afterward.

Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and also pushed away a NASCAR official. The suspension handed down Tuesday falls under NASCAR's behavioral policy, and technically could cover most of Wallace's actions at Las Vegas.

