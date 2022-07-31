GATLINBURG — Before his team left its locker room in Newport on Friday, fourth-year Cocke County head coach Scotty Dykes emphasized one word: focus.
“Just coming out focused in a special mindset,” he said later. “You’ve got to have that mindset when you get off the bus, and we told them that before we left the locker room.”
By the end of the night, as the Fighting Cocks wrapped up their first preseason scrimmage against Gatlinburg-Pittman, Dykes was saying the same thing again.
“A little disappointed in that aspect,” he said. “But I think they rebounded pretty quick and made plays.”
Make plays, they did.
Oren Hazelwood found a seam and shot through it, finishing a sizzling run in the end zone for Cocke County’s first score of the preseason.
Later, Lakkin France lowered his shoulder for an extra five yards to finish a punishing run in the red zone.
Then, Baylor Baxter delivered a touchdown strike to a leaping Brazen Stewart — no small development considering Stewart is still recovering from back and ankle injuries that hampered him last season.
Finally, Bo Proffitt jumped a route and took a Gatlinburg-Pittman pass the other way for six.
Those were the best moments from Cocke County’s first preseason action of the year, which — despite the lack of focus — left a positive feeling overall.
“We wanted to come into this scrimmage and be competitive,” said Dykes. “We wanted to see energy and physicality. We accomplished that part of it.
“We knew we would have some mental mistakes and some execution mistakes, and that’s part of the first scrimmage. I think everybody has that. But the effort was there, and we can work with that.”
As mentioned, Baxter found Stewart on one of the highlight-reel plays of the night. But the senior quarterback’s scrambling was kept to a minimum.
“I think they blew the whistle a little early a couple times on (Baylor),” said Dykes. “I think he’s best scrambling out of the pocket and doing what Baylor does.”
But where Baxter’s mobility was kept at bay, Hazelwood and Donovan Ramsey picked up the slack.
“I thought we ran the ball well, which is something we were concerned about coming into the scrimmage,” Dykes noted. “Because we didn’t have a great running game last year, so we wanted to make sure we had a decent one.”
Still, not all was jovial. At one point, Baxter came over to the sideline, visibly frustrated.
“That’s why you don’t go through the motions in practice,” he said to no one in particular.
Struggles were present defensively as well, as defensive coordinator Jordan Keller noted that “only about six” out of 11 players appeared ready to hit and play football.
“Thankfully, we’ve got another scrimmage and jamboree to find those other players,” said Keller. “Because most of those six were younger guys, which is encouraging for the future. But we need to get started right now.”
Proffitt did his part, reading G-P quarterback Brady Hammonds’ eyes en route to the aforementioned interception returned for a touchdown.
The moment was special for Proffitt, but it also served as a metaphor for the Cocke County program’s approach to this season as a whole.
“What I loved about that was the fact that he made some bad plays at the beginning,” said Keller. “But he corrected them and came back with that pick-six. That’s something we haven’t seen, is overcoming adversity. And he did that.”
“There’s been a lot of players through the years that, they’ll make two or three bad plays and then won’t get up from it,” said Proffitt. “But I feel like once you make a bad play, you’ve got to get your head up and get over it. Because you can’t go back and redo it.
“I feel like like last year, we couldn’t have even competed with this team. But this year, we actually competed. I feel like we’re going to do a whole lot better this year.”
