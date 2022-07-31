COSBY — Early Friday evening, the Cosby Eagles took flight against West Greene in their first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason.
For Kevin Hall, who enters his 11th year at the helm, Friday provided the first glimpse at a group hoping to rebound off a 1-9 record last season.
Overall, Hall left Friday’s outing feeling good.
“We competed well with a solid team,” he said. “That’s a 3A team that made the playoffs last year, and I think they’re better than they were last year.”
The Eagles’ defensive effort made Hall excited, though not without a few notes of improvement.
“Defensively, we flew around and got to the ball quick,” he said. “We didn’t tackle well, still a lot of guys new to football. That will come. But I was thrilled to see us fly around and find the ball in a hurry.”
There remain a few kinks to be worked out offensively, too, as Cosby’s players are adjusting to Levi Cooper’s method of attack.
“Offensively, we’re just a hair away from clicking,” Hall said. “We’ll make a good play happen here and there, we’ll complete a pass here and there. Everything’s not flowing just yet, which is to be expected putting in a new style of offense with some new kids.
“But it was good to see us compete, and nobody got down. We played hard the whole time. From our top kids to our new kids, everybody that was there got after it and played hard.”
In reference to new faces, Hall mentioned Ivy Poe and Landon Wilson as a couple of players who “flew around” — though Hall said he “saw good things from a lot of people.”
But the Eagles’ growth was charted in more than just effort and new players on the roster.
Slate Shropshire netted roughly eight of the 10 tackles made on the Buffaloes’ first drive, with Hall telling the linebacker that he “picked up right where he left off” last season.
Sophomore Braden Boyd also stuffed West Greene’s offense a few times.
“Especially that first series,” Hall said. “He completely dominated his part of the defensive line.”
Offensively, the Eagles struggled.
Schropshire and Nate Joyce, the Eagles’ running backs, had “a tough row to hoe,” as Hall noted.
Moreover, a young offensive line left senior quarterback Tyler Turner scrambling on a couple of impressive runs.
“We’ve just got to work together a little better up front,” said Hall. “Our aggressiveness, for one, is not where it needs to be.”
In total, Cosby was unable to reach the end zone against West Greene.
Still, there was plenty of optimism to be found — and not just in the effort or Turner’s mobility.
“First pass (Tyler) threw, out there to EJ (Story), was a great pass,” said Hall. “Little pass out there in the flat, just laid it out there perfectly.”
“That was one thing he didn’t do so much last year,” Hall said of Turner. “He throws great deep balls; he did that a lot last year. But short passing game wasn’t really his thing.
“And that was exciting to see — his first short pass was great. He just dropped a dime in there. It was as good a pass as you could throw.”
Hall noted as much in his excitement on Friday, yelling “THAT WAS A DART, TURNER!” in his quarterback’s direction.
Such a play is an essential development for the Eagles, as Cooper will look for different ways to put the ball in his playmakers’ hands this season.
Now, with the first scrimmage under its belt, Cosby will continue practicing this week before traveling to Union County for another scrimmage on Friday.
“Just continued improvement, continue to build depth,” Hall said of his goals this week. “Maybe with school starting back, we’ll add another kid or two.
“We’ve got the talent, we’ve got the numbers. We’ve just got to come together and improve each week.”
