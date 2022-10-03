In Iran last month, mothers, daughters, and sisters flooded the streets to protest the death of a 22-year-old woman who died in custody after violating the country's strict Islamic dress code. The Iranian police responded to these calls for justice with an overwhelming demonstration of force. How did the leader of the free world react? President Biden delivered a speech at the United Nations in support of the protestors, but ultimately the administration made a "calculation" to prioritize their desire for another doomed nuclear deal.

This "calculation" is just one more instance in the Biden White House's repeating pattern of putting politics ahead of defending human rights. Remember, Biden served as Vice President when Vladimir Putin waged a war in Crimea and used detention, torture, kidnapping, and later forced conscription to control the region. When Biden was sworn in as President, he knew Moscow's track record and still made a conscious decision to relinquish America's upper hand by declaring war on American energy. On his first day in office, Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline; as a result, reliance on energy imports from Russia increased and Putin gained more influence over our nation and our allies.

