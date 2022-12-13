Beasley 1

FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is shown before an NFL football game against the indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Beasley ended a brief retirement to get one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

 Jeff Lewis, AP Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Beasley was signed to Buffalo's practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay's practice squad in late September.

