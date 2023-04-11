Rahm 1

Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga.

 David J. Phillip, AP Photo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm is a Masters champion, and he can say he saw this coming based on the message in a fortune cookie from a Chinese fast-food chain nearly 10 years ago.

Rahm was starting his sophomore year at Arizona State when he cracked open the fortune that read: “Your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.” He took to Twitter to share the message with his coach, Tim Mickelson, and wrote, “I am gonna win the masters!”

