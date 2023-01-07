It was the first official meeting for the Parrottsville Town commissioners and mayor, who were installed on Dec. 1, and the officials were welcomed by some unhappy residents. The town’s sewer bills have gone up considerably, and the residents want answers.

Only one commissioner, Ronnie Hommel, served on the board during the last term. Gayla Hommel is now mayor and current commissioners are Ronnie Hommel and Dennis Worley.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.