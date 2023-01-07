It was the first official meeting for the Parrottsville Town commissioners and mayor, who were installed on Dec. 1, and the officials were welcomed by some unhappy residents. The town’s sewer bills have gone up considerably, and the residents want answers.
Only one commissioner, Ronnie Hommel, served on the board during the last term. Gayla Hommel is now mayor and current commissioners are Ronnie Hommel and Dennis Worley.
The previous administration reached an agreement with Newport Utilities (NU) for billing the town’s sewer customers. It was explained at the meeting that the Town of Parrottsville does not have a full-time employee to handle billing, and that they do not have the authority to collect past due bills or turn off service, so an agreement was made with NU to handle the billing and collections process. Apparently, there had been a problem with residents who had delinquent bills, but the town could do nothing to address the problem.
Town Attorney Jeff Greene explained that the rates were set by the Parrottsville town commissioners, and not by NU. The money still comes back to the Town of Parrottsville and the Town of Parrottsville is still responsible for maintaining the wastewater treatment plant and the sewer system for the town. He said that NU receives a service fee for handling the billing.
However, the bills that residents have received since NU took over the billing has been surprising. According to the discussion, the town had a flat rate of $35 for residential sewer in the past. Some residents are reporting they have received bills as high as $170 since the billing changed.
It was mentioned that some residents received a letter saying that NU would be taking over the sewer billing process, but they said they did not receive anything telling them the rates or indicating a rate change.
Delma Kearns said that when she called NU, she was told that they are being charged a flat rate as well as a per gallon rate. It was also mentioned that Parrottsville residents were being charged in the same manner as Newport residents, but it was pointed out by Parrottsville residents that Newport customers do not have to have a septic tank of their own while Parrottsville customers do. Parrottsville customers must also maintain their own septic tank.
“It isn’t fair. You should either charge a flat rate or a price per gallon,” Kearns said.
“Well my sewer bill was $170, and needless to say, I was not happy,” said Commissioner Ronnie Hommel.
Town residents said that the price per gallon sewer rate did not make sense because they would be paying for the water they use then billed for those gallons of water again like they were all going into the sewer system. Kearns pointed out that some water may be used for watering a garden or watering animals, and it would not return to the sewer system.
Alicia Masingale, another local resident, said that she has a swimming pool and when she fills it she should not be double-billed by being charged for the water and also be charged as if those gallons of water were going into the sewer.
Carl Masingale also expressed his displeasure with the higher sewer bills.
“I never dreamed that my bill would jump from $35 to $170,” said Commissioner Hommel. “We are trying to get this matter corrected. It isn’t Newport Utilities’ fault, you can blame us.”
Randy Masingale, a Parrottsville resident, said, “You have put an undue burden on the citizens of Parrottsville with these high sewer bills.”
Masingale said that he is even being billed for sewer on a property that does not have any kind of sewer or septic connection. He explained that 156 Parrott Circle consists of a garage, which does not even have a sink. He received a sewer bill from NU for the garage address as well as for his home.
“I complained to the previous administration about it and nothing was done,” Masingale said. “So, here I am again.”
Masingale said the cost went from $35 to $120 for sewer at his house, then a garage that has no sewer connection — or even a meter — received a similar bill.
Attorney Greene said that he was not aware of the bill on a garage without sewer and assured Masingale that he would look into the matter and get the issue resolved.
“I think you should sever ties with Newport Utilities. Why are we paying the same as Newport, which is about twice as much as we should?” he asked.
“The Town of Parrottsville sets the sewer rates,” said Greene. “This is something that we are going to have to look at. We need to determine what happened.”
Greene said that NU was given too short notice to have a representative at the commission meeting. He said that NU will have a representative at the February meeting to respond to questions and help determine what is happening with the billing.
Greene explained that the state has an agency that oversees sewer operations, and that the state requires the town’s sewer operations to make enough money to pay their bills, maintain the system and put back cash for replacing and repairing sewer lines and equipment as needed. He said that after talking with the state agency, the commission can reset the sewer rates.
“We must meet state requirements and have enough money coming in to maintain the town’s sewer system,” Greene explained. “All they (NU) took over is the billing, we still maintain the wastewater plant. The town had no authorization to collect or cut off delinquencies.”
Mayor Gayla Hommel had to call the meeting to order because people started talking over one another and complaining about the sewer billing.
“We cannot fix this with everyone trying to talk over one another,” the mayor said.
“Charging a flat rate of $37.02 plus a per gallon rate is double billing. It should be one or the other,” said Kearns.
Greene explained when resetting the sewer rates to a feasible amount, the state agency will consider the number of customers, the regular expenses for the maintenance of the sewer, how many feet of sewer line and the requirements for funds in reserves for emergency situations and repairs. He said that the sewer funds go into a designated account.
Randy Masingale said he was told that the sewer bill payments went into the general fund.
Court Clerk Sharon Peters said that the general fund is divided into sections with sewer funds being kept separately in the general fund.
Debbie Hommel, the wife of Commissioner Ronnie Hommel, attended the meeting. She reiterated that the town did not have the authority to collect past due bills, so something had to be done and that is why the sewer billing was transferred to NU.
“Well, I want my money back!” Randy Masingale exclaimed. “This is ridiculous. We are being taken advantage of.”
Commissioner Dennis Worley said, “Well I want us to make it right. We are here for the people, not to cause a burden on the people.”
“We are definitely looking into this situation and want to resolve the issue,” the mayor said. “We will have someone here from Newport Utilities next month to help answer questions. We have questions, too.”
Other Business
In other business, Randy Masingale asked the commission, “How come we can’t call the police if we need them?”
Police Chief Ricky Holt, who was seated in the back of the room, said, “We are not a full-time police department. Call central dispatch and they will send us out to where we are needed.”
“I tried to call during that shooting, and there was nobody here,” Masingale said.
“We don’t have a full-time staff. We were dispatched out, and they were taken into custody,” Holt said.
Officer Rodney Hazelwood, who was also at the meeting, made the arrests of those who were having the shoot-out.
“Sell those cars that you have out there in that lot,” Masingale said.
It was explained that the surplus vehicles and seized vehicles are sold, and those funds are put back into the town. The surplus vehicles and equipment are sold on GovDeals, an online auction site.
Masingale told the officers he felt that the funds from the auction should be used to buy a radio for town hall. Holt pointed out that they still would not have full-time staff 24/7 at the town hall to man the radio.
Masingale also said that officers needed to patrol the area more because people were not stopping at stop signs. Holt said to call dispatch or call town hall and leave a message during business hours. Holt said officers would patrol Parrott Circle more often at the request of Masingale.
Masingale also brought up an issue with ditches on Parrott Circle, pointing out that there was a four-foot ditch on one side of the road but on the other side the ditch had filled up and water ran across the road. Commissioner Ronnie Hommel said that there needed to be a new tile installed and the road needs to be widened.
Attorney Greene said that they need to look at the grant money they are receiving for infrastructure projects to see if that can be used to address that issue.
The town attorney responded to the mayor’s questions regarding the bridge in town. He said that the town owns it, and it was dedicated by the state when ownership was turned over. He said that it is inspected every two years, and the recommendations are to seal some small cracks with a cold patch or silicone to increase the bridge’s longevity, and that there were no required repairs needed at this time.
It was also suggested that the commission post where the town limits begin and end as there are no signs indicating such.
Debbie Hommel’s term on the library board expired, and the commission voted to put Randall Sheets on the board. The mayor said Sheets had agreed to serve on the board.
The mayor said that the town commission will meet monthly now with meetings the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. unless there is a holiday. The next meeting is set for Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at Parrottsville Town Hall.
