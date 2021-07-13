Charles Leroy Swagerty, 77, of South Haven MI, went home to be with the Lord on Friday July 9, 2021.
He was born December 7, 1943 to Mary Swagerty in Newport, Tennessee.
Charles was a beloved husband, an amazing father and loving “Papa”. Charles graduated from Carson Newman University and attended East Tennessee State University.
He taught Physical Education and Health, Social Studies, and coached football and track at South Haven High School.
Charles loved teaching and mentoring students and dedicated 43 years to the South Haven Public School System before his retirement in 2010.
He worked seasonally at Michigan Blueberry Growers’ Association for 39 years.
In the 1970’s, he was the playground director of the George Clem Summer Program in Greeneville, TN.
He married the love of his life Rosemary Manuel on September 5, 1970.
They shared almost 51 years of marriage.
He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Swagerty; step-father David Woods; siblings Charlotte Woods, David Woods Jr. and Nadine Woods.
Charles is survived by his wife Rosemary Swagerty; children Darryl(Ashley) Swagerty, Darren Swagerty, Monique Swagerty-Townsley, Alyssa(Heath) Willis; grandchildren Tavyan Swagerty, Braden Swagerty, Liam Purcell, Landen Willis, Zaniyah Swagerty, Olive Swagerty and Emersyn Swagerty; a dear friend and grandma, Lois Jewell; siblings Geraldine Woods and Holbert Woods; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and memorial services will held at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services Downtown on July 19, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Charles will be laid to rest following visitation at Greenelawn Memory Gardens.
The family is being helped by Jeffers Mortuary, Greeneville,TN, and The Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, MI.
