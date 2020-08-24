BYBEE—A Morristown man was killed and another man was injured Friday night following a single vehicle accident in the Bybee community.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the deceased victim as Luis Vallata Garcia, 37, Morristown.
On Friday, several first responders were dispatched to the 3800 block of Glendale Road, in reference to the accident just before 7 p.m.
Upon arrival, THP Trooper Ronnie Hall learned Estuardo Perez Aguilar, 28, Morristown, was traveling South on Glendale Road when he veered his 2011 Ford E55 van off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
As a result of the crash, the utility pole then fell on the vehicle.
Garcia, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the report, both men had consumed alcohol prior and Trooper Hall reported Garcia was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Charges are pending against Aguilar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.