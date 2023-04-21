Strickland 1

Avery Strickland, a graduate of Farragut High School in Knoxville, announced her commitment to the Lady Vols on Tuesday of this past week. She will return home to play for Kellie Harper after spending one year at Pitt. 

 UTSports.com

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Thursday that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from transfer Avery "Ace" Strickland.

The 5-foot-10 Strickland, who played her freshman season at Pitt in 2022-23, is a product of Farragut High School in Knoxville and returns to Rocky Top to compete for her hometown Lady Vols. She announced her commitment via social media on Tuesday.

