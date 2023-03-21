Vols 1

The Tennessee football program began its 2023 spring practice on Monday inside Neyland Thompson Sports Center. 

 Jake Nichols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Spring football has arrived at Tennessee as the Volunteers worked out in helmets inside on the first day of practice on Monday morning at the Anderson Training Center.

"You walk out there and you can see the difference in depth, really at every position," said head coach Josh Heupel, who enters his third spring with the program. "The new guys, the young guys that we've added. Length, athleticism, size on the offensive and defensive lines. We are much deeper than we've been. Skill spots, same thing. For us, this spring we're truly going to be able to get reps for an entire roster of guys."

