KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Spring football has arrived at Tennessee as the Volunteers worked out in helmets inside on the first day of practice on Monday morning at the Anderson Training Center.
"You walk out there and you can see the difference in depth, really at every position," said head coach Josh Heupel, who enters his third spring with the program. "The new guys, the young guys that we've added. Length, athleticism, size on the offensive and defensive lines. We are much deeper than we've been. Skill spots, same thing. For us, this spring we're truly going to be able to get reps for an entire roster of guys."
Tennessee practiced on back-to-back days with another workout Tuesday morning followed by practices on Thursday and Saturday.
The Orange & White Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. in Neyland Stadium.
Premium and non-premium seating will be available for the contest. Admission is $5 for non-premium seats, and all proceeds will count as a contribution to the My All Campaign. All seats can be secured now at AllVols.com or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 656-1200. All open sections of the bowl of Neyland Stadium will be general admission seating.
A few quotes from Heupel's spring-opening presser can be seen below.
Opening Statement…
"Great to see everybody again. I feel like it's been a while. Hard to believe, at the same time, it's only been, I think, 80 days since we finished up last season. Really proud of the effort that our guys have put in leading us up until this point to get on the grass.
"Today was a great day. Also, want to recognize just what's going on on our campus. Great weekend, Vols basketball, Coach (Rick) Barnes and the team, their performances over the last weekend were phenomenal. They're ready to make a run at the Sweet Sixteen too and, shoot, Vol Softball is off to a great start, top-five in the country and playing extremely well. A lot of positive things going on here on Rocky Top. I think it speaks to the culture inside of this athletic department and this university. Excited about all of our spring sports."
On how different this year's spring practices feel in terms of depth…
"I think for you guys, you walk out there and you can see the difference in depth, really at every position. The new guys, the young guys that we've added. Length, athleticism, size on the offensive and defensive lines. Much deeper than we've been. Skill spots, same thing.
"For us, this spring we're truly going to be able to get reps for an entire roster of guys," he added. "Year One, we were a shell of not just numbers, but athletes on the grass that we are today. That allows you to increase the number of reps that you're going get during the spring and it also creates a ton of competition and urgency, from the meeting rooms, to what you're doing on the practice field.
"The seven weeks that we had before spring break had been great. Great competition, guys made a bunch of strides, changing their bodies, starting to learn our schemes, but today is Day One of putting the helmets on and getting out there and doing some things for real."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.