NEWPORT—The Cocke County Shrine Club recently held their 49th Annual Paper Sale Kick-off Dinner at Northwest Elementary School. The dinner was a massive success with more than $11,000 being raised to support the club’s mission.
Yami, the 2018 Kerbela Shriners poster child, was asked to return and serve as the 2022 ambassador. She was joined at the dinner by a Cocke County native who was also a Shriners child. Seth Willis was featured in the Kerbela Shrine paper in 1992. He was born with clubbed feet, but with the help of Shriners Hospital he was able to overcome his disorder.
Willis served as the guest speaker and was introduced by his mother, Alicea McNealy. She said this isn’t the first time her son has spoken about the work of the Shrine Club. He was asked to speak more than a decade ago to thank the local club for their years of assistance. Despite his early issues, McNealy said nothing has stood in her son’s way.
“Words can’t say how I feel about him,” McNealy said. “He’s such an amazing young man, and anything that he’s put his mind to doing, he has done it. I will let him tell you more about his story.”
Willis came to the podium and took a moment to thank Shriners for helping him become the man that he is today. He said he’s proud to be part of the Shriners family and described the first moment he was able to walk.
“I’m humbled and grateful to be up here. I know that I wouldn’t be walking without the Shriners, and I want to thank them for that,” Willis said.
“I am a part of the Shriners family and am proud of that fact. I was born with clubbed feet and 6-months-old when I made my first visit to Shriners Hospital. I learned to crawl with my casts still on and moved to corrective shoes. At 18 months I finally learned to walk. My mother said she was folding clothes in the living room, and I was holding on to the coffee table when it happened. I let go and I haven’t slowed down since.”
Willis spoke about the yearly trips he made until he turned 18 and was released. He saw firsthand the caring nature of all of the doctors and nurses working at the hospital. The compassion they showed to Willis and other children is still on display to this day. Willis said many of his major accomplishments would not have been possible without Shriners Hospital and its representatives.
“I always looked forward to seeing the statue of the man holding the child, the palm trees, huge animals and waterfall in the lobby,” he said. “I played baseball and worked hard for several years to get my blackbelt in karate. When I played t-ball for the first time I hit the ball and ran to first base.
“My mom started screaming and crying, and everyone thought she had lost her mind. She explained to them the reason for her reaction because she worried I’d never be able to walk, or in this case run. I’ve never let any obstacle get in my way or stop me.
“When people hear about the Shriners they may think of men in little cars, men in funny hats or even the Shriner’s convention song sung by Ray Stevens. When I hear of Shriners I think of a society of dedicated men working hard to give their time and compassion to bring hope to children.”
Being the poster child for Shriners was such a great experience that Yami jumped at the opportunity when asked to serve as the 2022 ambassador. Her amazing spirit and loving family led the organization to select her for the special opportunity once again.
“This year I was super excited to do it again because everyone has been so amazing,” Yami said. “Without Shriners my life would be a lot different. I want to thank everyone for being so nice every time I come up here. It means so much to me and my family.”
Yami has had multiple spinal surgeries after cysts were discovered. The surgery to remove fatty tumors on her back was completed at 3-months-old, but she was left with paralysis and neurological issues. She was faced with Scoliosis and had magnetic expansion rods placed to control her spinal curvature. She spent three months in the hospital wearing a halo traction device. Yami has now grown three inches and is showing no signs of stopping.
In his closing remarks Willis thanked Yami for being an inspiration to all who were in attendance.
“Yami and her story inspired me from the first time I heard it. We are all brothers and sisters through blood in this world,” Willis said. “You inspire all of us sister and show us that we need to keep fighting and loving one another with hope for all of mankind.
“I want to dedicate this evening to the past and present Shriners. And lastly to my daddy, Tony Willis. I feel you here right now more than you know. I know you are watching over me and are so proud of the man that I have become.”
Willis left the audience with the quote ‘No man stands so tall as when he stoops to help a child,’ calling it his favorite.
Tommy Sutton, Secretary/Treasurer of the Cocke County club spoke about his years of serving Cocke County’s children and hundreds of trips to Shriners Hospital. Although it may take more fuel to reach the destination, Sutton said the group would continue to find a way no matter the circumstances.
None of the members are paid by the organization and do it solely to help children in need. Sutton said he was repaid for all those trips after Willis’ speech that evening.
“I’m proud of him and even more proud to call him my friend,” Sutton said of Willis. “I was taking a kid to Greenville, South Carolina a few years back and the kid asked how much we get paid. I said we don’t get paid with money, we get paid down the line. This guy just paid me back tonight.”
Sutton recognized several individuals in the audience before the auction kicked off for the evening. One of those individuals was Shannon Grooms. Groom’s mother, Bettye Bush Grooms, served as the secretary for the Shrine Club for many years.
She filled out countless numbers of applications for families seeking assistance through the Shriners organization. His grandfather was one of the original club members and helped start the organization locally. Grooms said that even though he is not a Shriner, in many ways it feels like he’s part of the family.
“I want to thank all of you all. I’ve not been a Shriners kid, but in a way I have,” Grooms said. “Since I was little we did the paper sale at Bush Construction. I watched my mother do the applications for years and wondered what it meant. My mom passed away a few weeks ago and the first phone call I got was from a Shriners kid.
“They said ‘Your mom filled out my application. I just wanted you to know that.’ You think it doesn’t go far but this was 30 years ago. The first phone call I received wasn’t from a friend or someone local, it was one of the Shriners kids. It says a lot about her, a lot about your guys and thank you for what you do.”
The auction portion of the evening was handled once again by Luke and Melissa Goddard of Goddard Real Estate and Auction. Sutton said the Shrine Club has partnered with the company for nearly 25 years. He said they have never said no to one of the group’s requests. Melissa Goddard donated a gun as a raffle ticket item, which brought in just over $2,000. Yami drew the lucky winning ticket that belonged to PK Lee.
Lee Willis, grandfather of Seth Willis and longtime supporter of Shriners, once again purchased the first Shrine Paper during the auction for $2,000. Others purchasing papers were Jimmy Clark of behalf of Manes Funeral Home, District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, Fourth Judicial District Public Defender Becca Lee, Alicea McNealy, Seth Willis and CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball.
The annual Kerbela Shrine Paper Sale will begin Monday, May 9 and continue through Sunday, May 15.
