logo

Welcome to the second month of “Countdown to kindergarten,” the awareness program provided by Cocke County Cradle to Career Coalition to help caregivers know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help the children be prepared for the transition to school.

The “Countdown to Kindergarten” skill focus for October covers the alphabet. Children entering kindergarten need to be able to recite the alphabet and be able to recognize all upper case and lower case letters.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.