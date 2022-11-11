PREDS 1

Nashville Predators goaltender Kevin Lankinen reacts after giving up a power-play goal to Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Denver.

 David Zalubowski

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor and Mikko Rantanen each scored twice Thursday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on a night when the team paid tribute to longtime color analyst Peter McNab following his death earlier this week.

O’Connor had two goals in 1:25 during a four-goal second period that helped the Avalanche take control. The team showed few signs of jet lag in its return from Finland, where Colorado recently completed a two-game sweep of Columbus as part of the NHL Global Series.

