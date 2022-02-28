NEWPORT—Celebrate Life recently held its first real meeting since COVID caused the group to cancel gatherings throughout the pandemic. As things are gradually returning to a sense of normalcy, cancer survivors are encouraged to gather once again to share their experiences.
Michele Sexton, founder of Celebrate Life Cancer Support Group, asks that those who are currently still in treatment refrain from attending future meetings due to their compromised immune systems.
“For the first time we are almost back to normal,” Sexton said. “It is safe for the majority of people to gather now and masks will be optional. We are extremely cautious when it comes to people in treatment. It’s in their best interest that they not attend due to their immune issues. The only place they should be going is from their home to the treatment center.”
Although the group was established in 1999, Sexton said many are still unaware of what Celebrate Life does to assist cancer patients. Sexton, a cancer survivor herself, started the organization after going through the struggles of treatment.
“I went through the entire process from surgery, to chemo and radiation, and lost all of my hair. It was the complete gambit and that knocks you for a loop. Throughout that process I continually heard stories from other patients about their expenses and the costs of traveling to and from treatment.”
Patients are often faced with treatment every day of the week for five to six weeks straight. With the lack of a treatment center in the county, they are forced to travel at least 20 miles to the nearest location in Morristown. Some are required to see specialists in Knoxville on a similar schedule. While Sexton’s treatment came with a cost, much of it was taken care of through a cancer policy. She said it can mean one less burden when fighting for your life.
“Through the grace of God I had a cancer policy that covered many of my expenses. Going to treatment every day of the week costs a lot of money and can be a big issue for patients. If you have the ability, I encourage everyone to have a cancer specific policy.”
Through hearing the stories of others, Sexton was able to hone in on the issue that money for gas is one of the primary barriers to adequate care. Celebrate Life is able to provide each patient with $500 per year to help with fuel costs or even pay a bill when individuals find themselves in need of other assistance.
The 501©(3) is completely autonomous from any local or national organizations. Their focus is purely on assisting people who live within the area. Before assistance can be provided, an individual must provide verification that medical personnel are indeed treating them for cancer.
Sexton works closely with the cancer doctors and treatment centers, which helps the verification process when funds are needed. A simple phone call or text can get the process started.
“We want to make it as easy as possible to get assistance without a lot of red tape,” Sexton said. “Please don’t wait until the last second to reach out for help. A simple call or text can speed things up and help you get the funds you need. You’re going through hellacious things with your treatment, and we don’t want the process to be worse trying to get these funds.”
Half of the money is usually provided up front, and the remainder is presented later upon request. Patients can receive gas cards of checks when asking for assistance. If bills come up that were unexpected, the funds can be used to cover those expenses including rent assistance, medication costs and other expenditures.
The return to regular meetings brings the core group together again, the majority of which have been cancer free for years. Sexton said it is nice to see some familiar faces.
“The core group of 10 or 12 of us have a personal relationship. Everyone is excited to meet again and share with one another. They have all been cancer free for years, but they want to be there for others to explain things and assist in any way possible.
“You will live with the side effects but you’re living. You are still here celebrating the small things. We are called Celebrate Life because you overcame.”
The financial situation for the organization has improved each year as more donations pour in to help those battling cancer. Celebrate Life has a CPA that handles their finances to remain entirely transparent.
Susan G. Komen awarded the group a $30,000 grant last year and the annual Cruise Against Cancer saw its largest donation total to date of $38,000. The grant and fundraising allowed the group to match dollar for dollar for patient assistance.
“We got to the park for last year’s fundraiser and the temperature was 45 degrees and it was raining,” Sexton said. “It was some of the most terrible conditions we’ve faced but we made the most we ever have from donations. There are usually 200 cars that participate each year, but we only had 50. We raised the most money of the worst possible day. If that’s not God working, what is?”
Cruise Against Cancer is more than a fundraiser as it gives cancer survivors the opportunity to visit with the Celebrate Life members they may have never met. Oftentimes funds are distribute to patients without an in-person interaction. Putting a face to a voice or name can bring the process full circle.
“People will come up to me, many I have never met, and say you helped me, or my friend or relative. Seeing us in person lets people know we are real. Even if the outcome isn’t what we prayed for, relatives of the individual will still thank us for what we’ve done.”
Sexton said the most difficult part of the pandemic has been the limited access to those who are undergoing treatment. She said the group has been able to talk with individuals over the phone, but it’s not the same as face-to-face interaction.
“We’ve been there when they want to talk but haven’t been able to hug or touch them. We have delivered snacks to the treatment centers and left them at the door for nurses to pick up. Whenever they run out, they call us up and deliver more or provide them gift cards.”
Planning is underway for the 2022 Cruise Against Cancer with Nathan Manning once again serving as the chairman of the event. Sexton praised Manning for assisting Celebrate Life for more than a decade. She struggled to find the exact words to best describe Manning and what his help has meant to the organization.
“Nathan has been a gift from God for 14 years. He saw what we were doing and wanted to help. The Cruise Against Cancer has raised nearly $300,000 over the years and much of that is due to him. I’m so grateful for him and his compassion. I wish there was a word to describe him….Nathan is like an apostle Jesus sent out to go and tell the people I’ve sent you. He is very much like that to our organization.”
This year’s cruise will be held rain or shine on Saturday, April 23. T-shirt sponsors are need, but the spots fill up quick, as many local businesses are repeat backers of the event.
Another event that Sexton hopes will return in 2022 is Celebrate’s Night of Pampering for patients, family members and caregivers. Usually occurring in August, the event treats individuals to manicures, massages and haircuts.
Celebrate Life meets at Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, located at 222 Heritage Boulevard in Newport. For more information on the group or to become a sponsor of the Cruise Against Cancer, contact Sexton at 865-654-0468. More information can also be found online at www.facebook.com/CruiseAgainstCancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.