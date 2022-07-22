Lowe’s of Newport recently donated a large quantity of paint to the Cocke County A&I Fair Association. The paint was used to refurbish many of the barns on the fairgrounds to get them prepared for the upcoming fair. Buckner Construction tackled the painting project, which brought a facelift to many of the aging structures. Pictured from left to right are Dale Andrican, Roy Buckner of Buckner Construction, Fair Association Treasurer Sue Henry, Fair Association President Jeanne Birdwell, Lowe’s Assistant Manager Lindsey Chrisman and Lowe’s Manager Tracy Brimmer.
The Buckner Construction crew tackled the painting job at the fairgrounds as the association prepares for the annual summer event. Freshly painted barns will greet fairgoers as they enjoy all that the midway has to offer. Pictured from left to right are Curtis Cambell, Roy Buckner and Dale Andrican. Unfortunately, Buckner passed away before the project could be finished. Bucker wanted to say a special thank you to Campbell for all of his hard work.
Lowe’s of Newport recently donated a large quantity of paint to the Cocke County A&I Fair Association. The paint was used to refurbish many of the barns on the fairgrounds to get them prepared for the upcoming fair. Buckner Construction tackled the painting project, which brought a facelift to many of the aging structures. Pictured from left to right are Dale Andrican, Roy Buckner of Buckner Construction, Fair Association Treasurer Sue Henry, Fair Association President Jeanne Birdwell, Lowe’s Assistant Manager Lindsey Chrisman and Lowe’s Manager Tracy Brimmer.
The Buckner Construction crew tackled the painting job at the fairgrounds as the association prepares for the annual summer event. Freshly painted barns will greet fairgoers as they enjoy all that the midway has to offer. Pictured from left to right are Curtis Cambell, Roy Buckner and Dale Andrican. Unfortunately, Buckner passed away before the project could be finished. Bucker wanted to say a special thank you to Campbell for all of his hard work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.