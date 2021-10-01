On Aug. 23, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will be marketed with the brand name Comirnaty for the prevention of COVID-19 in people age 16 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine continues to be available under emergency use authorization. On Sept. 22, 2021, the FDA extended emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine as a third booster dose for:
• people age 65 and older
• people ages 18 to 64 who are immunocompromised and are at high risk of severe COVID-19
• people ages 18 to 64 who have a higher risk of coming into contact with the coronavirus because of their job or where they live
The FDA also has authorized two other COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use:
• the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
• the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine (also called the Janssen vaccine)
The FDA has found that these vaccines are safe and highly effective for preventing COVID-19, especially serious illness and death from the disease. Because these vaccines do not contain live viruses, they can be used in people with weakened immune systems, including people being treated for cancer.
Other COVID-19 vaccines are being used in other countries, and others are being developed and may eventually be approved, as well.
The companies that make the vaccines have released data showing protection against COVID-19 lasts at least 6 months — and perhaps even longer — in most people. But people with weakened immune systems (called immunocompromised) may get less protection from the vaccines compared to other people.
A COVID-19 vaccine booster shot may be recommended for all people at some point. But if you have a weakened immune system from chemotherapy or another breast cancer treatment and you were fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) have recommended you talk to your doctor about getting a booster shot. There are no recommendations yet on a booster shot for immunocompromised people who had the J&J vaccine.
Even though being vaccinated protects you from serious illness, it’s still possible to get what’s called a breakthrough infection, but these are rare and the symptoms are usually mild. It’s also possible to give someone else COVID-19 if you’re exposed to the virus after being vaccinated. So it’s recommended that mask wearing and physical distancing in public continue for some time.
Experts have recommended that most people with cancer or a history of cancer should get a COVID-19 vaccine. Still, you should talk to your doctor about whether getting vaccinated is the right decision for your individual situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.