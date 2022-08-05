Disorderly conduct: Sergeant Justin Vinson responded to Newport Medical Center on August 4 in reference to a man who refused to leave the property. Vinson found Hayden Smith, 19, sitting on the steps with his brother and another male. Security Officer Greg Blair was trying to get them to leave at the time as Vinson arrived. Smith was talking incoherently, jumping and waving his arms around, with no shoes or shirt on. Vinson was asking the man’s brother to to take him away from the area. Smith then began jumping and walking in circles around Vinson, and pushing him with his shoulder before sitting back down again, and yelling incoherently. Vinson asked the brother again to remove Smith before he gets taken to jail. Smith then lunged toward Vinson, who states in his report that Smith grabbed at his gun and taser, “with his head around my duty belt buckle.” Vinson says he pushed him off, and then bear-hugged him to restrain him. The two fell to the ground as Smith attempted to get loose. Vinson states that Smith punched him in the back and head. He held him on the ground until Sergeant Woody could arrive. Together they handcuffed Smith and put him in the NPD Ford Explorer. Smith sustained cratches on his back from the scuffle, and had blood covering his arms, feet, back and chest. However, the report states that Smith did not seek treatment, nor did he complain of pain.
DUI: On the evening of August 4, officers were dispatched to Lincoln Ave regarding a possible drunk driver in a gray Honda Civic. While en route, dispatch advised that the driver almost hit another vehicle on Cosby Highway, and then almost hit another vehicle near Priority Ambulance on Jones Circle, before being pulled over at Lincoln Ave Church. The report states that the driver, Danielle Reed, 30, was fidgeting and had constricted pupils. The report states she admitted to using drugs the day before. She was sweating and had slurred speech. She told officers she could not do sobriety tests. Reed was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hit and Run: Officer Justin Shelton responded to a report of hit-and-run at Food City East. The victim’s vehicle was parked in the lot when Debbie Williamson, 60, was reported to have backed from her parking space and hit his vehicle’s front bumper with the back of her vehicle. A witness confronted Williamson, who reportedly stated that “she had no driver’s license or insurance so she could not wait on police,” and left the scene. She was stopped and placed under arrest. She told officers that she left the scene of the crash because she did not have insurance, and her license was previously revoked for driving under the influence.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
