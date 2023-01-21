Most areas in Tennessee were experiencing near normal temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s for mid-December until the Arctic blast came through on or about Dec. 22. Temperatures dropped about 40 to 55 degrees F within a 24-to-36-hour period. In most cases, high winds preceded or accompanied this temperature drop. With the magnitude and the rapidity of temperature change, the potential for damage too many crops is high even though they might have been in good shape and fully dormant at the time of the cold event.
Given the conditions that occurred, significant damage to muscadine grapes would be expected. A rule of thumb that is often used says to expect plant damage once temperatures drop to 10 °F and expect vines to be killed to ground level at 0 °F. Significant damage to vinifera grapes is expected as well. Vinifera grapes tend to be less tolerant of cold than either hybrids or American varieties. Several growers in the Southeast have reported finding damage to fruit buds on peaches. Low temperatures reported by these growers were about the same as seen in parts of Tennessee. The threshold for fruit bud damage in peach is reported to be -10 °F and that for each additional degree of cold, another 10% bud kill can be expected. It is important to realize, however, that numerous factors can influence the actual temperature at which damage may occur. Tree health, temperatures leading up to the cold event, the severity of the cold event and the duration of the cold event may all affect that actual damage.
Crown damage is being reported in plasticulture strawberries where row covers were not used. As with other crops, the amount of injury will vary depending on plant health and the actual temperatures experienced at the site.
It is still early to accurately assess the magnitude of damage that may have occurred. If you have not started pruning grapes, blackberries, blueberries (especially rabbiteye types), peaches and other stone fruits, it may be a good idea to delay until the actual level of damage is apparent. If you have started pruning, stop until crop damage levels can be accurately assessed. Bud damage and wood damage on trees and vines will be much easier to identify in the next few weeks.
As buds increase in size with time, it will be easier to slice through them to see if they are alive or dead. Consider cutting shoots having fruit buds, bring them inside and immerse their base in water. With time, live buds will swell and progress toward bloom. Keep in mind that some fruit crops like peach, plum, apple and pear will have many more fruit buds on a healthy tree than is needed to set a “normal” crop so some bud loss may not translate into crop loss.
Damage to woody tissue on the plant may show up as dieback of the ends of shoots or as cracking of the bark on the trunk or other structural wood on the plant. Look at the end of shoots for discoloration or drying and wrinkling of the bark. A cross section of a shoot or a longitudinal cut on the shoot may reveal discolored areas, indicating injury or death of that portion of the shoot.
The longer that pruning may be delayed, the easier it will be to see how much, if any, cold injury has occurred to woody tissue and buds. When it becomes time to prune, consider the following:
For grapes, prune varieties that are more secondary bud fruitful first.
The earlier you prune grapes, the more buds you might want to leave in spur pruning. Do not prune down to the final desired bud count. Leaving excess buds may mean coming back with some follow-up pruning later or crop thinning to adjust cluster counts if there is no further crop damage, but it could also mean a normal crop if further bud loss should occur.
Delayed or double pruning on grapes can result in a delay in bud break on spur pruned varieties, making the potential for late frost damage less of a threat.
Pruning after vines have satisfied their chilling requirement and buds have started to swell may less the potential for certain canker diseases.
