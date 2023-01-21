Most areas in Tennessee were experiencing near normal temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s for mid-December until the Arctic blast came through on or about Dec. 22.  Temperatures dropped about 40 to 55 degrees F within a 24-to-36-hour period.  In most cases, high winds preceded or accompanied this temperature drop.  With the magnitude and the rapidity of temperature change, the potential for damage too many crops is high even though they might have been in good shape and fully dormant at the time of the cold event. 

Given the conditions that occurred, significant damage to muscadine grapes would be expected.  A rule of thumb that is often used says to expect plant damage once temperatures drop to 10 °F and expect vines to be killed to ground level at 0 °F.  Significant damage to vinifera grapes is expected as well.  Vinifera grapes tend to be less tolerant of cold than either hybrids or American varieties.  Several growers in the Southeast have reported finding damage to fruit buds on peaches.  Low temperatures reported by these growers were about the same as seen in parts of Tennessee.  The threshold for fruit bud damage in peach is reported to be -10 °F and that for each additional degree of cold, another 10% bud kill can be expected.  It is important to realize, however, that numerous factors can influence the actual temperature at which damage may occur.  Tree health, temperatures leading up to the cold event, the severity of the cold event and the duration of the cold event may all affect that actual damage.   

