This weekend, the Tennessee Lady Vols earned their 41st NCAA Tournament bid. They are the only team to have appeared in every single NCAA tourney.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women’s basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 41st consecutive postseason bid Sunday night when the bracket was revealed on ESPN.

UT also learned it will serve as a host for the NCAA First and Second Rounds for the second year in a row. This will mark the 19th occasion the Lady Vols have hosted the NCAA First and Second Rounds since that format was instituted in 1994. Tickets are available at AllVols.com. All session tickets are $35 each, and single session tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for youth.

