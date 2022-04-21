NEWPORT—County Budget Committee members held a workshop this week to review the budget requests made by Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director, Joe Esway.
Esway oversees the EMA budget as well as the budget for the county’s River Safety. He first discussed the EMA budget that would see an increase of $4,802 over prior year.
The major increase comes in the communications line for a mass notification system for citizens and visitors to Cocke County. Officials saw the need for a system when residents were forced to evacuate their homes last year due to flooding.
Another increase comes in the Maintenance and Repair Services-Equipment line for $2,000. Esway explained that the additional funds would be used this fall on the county’s high water vehicle.
“Emergency Management has several military vehicles that were purchased by predecessors,” Esway said. “What we have done is had all of them evaluated to tell us what the best two vehicles are, and they also advised we should hold on to the other two to use as spare parts. A complete overhaul was done on the Humvee last year, and when all was said and done that was just under $3,000. Those improvements took the appraised value of the vehicle from just over $15,000 to $32,000. I want to do the same thing with the Deuce and a Half high water truck in the fall.”
Other increases in the budget included an additional $2,000 for gasoline/diesel and a $1,090 increase for utilities. Overall increases to the budget exceeded $18,000, but $13,500 in grant funds would see that number cut to Esway’s estimate of $4,802.
“When you look at my budget the total comes out to $170,260, but if you subtract $13,500, you come up with $156,760. The reason we subtract $13,500 is because that money is in a line item as a placeholder. That is a 100% reimbursable grant that reoccurs each year through Homeland Security. Every year they give us a theme on what they would like us to spend that money on and we allocate that as a county.
“Taxpayer money that is being spent is $156,000 and some change, which is kind of a lie because $30,000 of my annual salary comes from the Emergency Management Performance Grant. The taxpayers are paying $20,000 for me to do what I do.”
Esway’s budget, like many others in the county, asked for a 5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in the new year. The COLA would be for Esway and part-time Operations Officer, Monica Hommel. Esway said he would forgo his increase if need be to ensure Hommel received one.
“We have several grants in hopper, and Monica is looking every day to find more to bring money into the county. I want to make it known that should there be any issues with the 5% salary increase this year for whatever reason, I would prefer to give mine up so she can have hers. She has been here for three years and it’s time. She has done a good job for us.”
Moving over to the River Safety budget, Esway told committee members the major increase comes from the part-time personnel line, which covers payroll for River Safety Officers.
Esway said that more water flow days on the Pigeon River means additional hours for officers. He also asked that they receive a 5% COLA.
“As with anyone’s budget, payroll is the biggest expense that we have,” Esway said. “We have six River Safety Officers that I have to start earlier this year and run later, which would indicate why I have asked for an increase over prior year. That also includes that small 5% increase, which doesn’t really make a huge difference when you’re making $10.85 an hour.”
Esway was able to make cuts in several lines like in-service training, custodial supplies and other charges. Those lines saw a total decrease of $6,500 over prior year, but the budget for 2022-23 has increased by almost that same amount.
The majority of the increase comes in the Operating Lease Payments line that covers expenses associated with the Kickliter and Freeman Park leases. The county uses the properties for parking during rafting season.
Esway also has $8,000 in his budget to cover needed improvements along the river. He noted that could change in the future if county officials decide to invest more into Hartford.
“It ends us with a total budget of $122,774, which is $6,500 over prior year. It’s important to note that we will spend just shy of $20,000 to just to be able to use Freeman Park and the Kickliter lease for parking at the river take outs. It’s possible that this budget could change based on the Other Contracted Service line.
“I budget somewhere between $6,000 and $12,000 each year to make incremental improvements related to the rafting industry. Depending on what the Budget Committee decides about what was introduced at the General Committee that could change.”
With a new rafting season about to begin, Esway gave committee members his projections for the revenue that will be generated. Revenue jumped more than $110,000 from 2020 to 2021 with $404,280 being generated in 2020 and $515,178 being collected in 2021.
The 22.5% increase was a surprise to many, so Esway projects a more conservative 15% for this season. A 15% increase over prior year would bring $592,455 into the county in rafting fees. Subtracting the proposed River Safety budget would leave the county with more than $469,000 in revenue.
Committee members had few questions for Esway after his presentation and moved on to a discussion of employee salaries. Committee member Rich Lloyd asked Finance Director Heather McGaha to prepare several budget options featuring various COLA amounts for county employees. Not all department heads asked for pay increases, but the committee is looking at an across the board amount.
McGaha gave a breakdown of dollar amounts needed to cover the varying percentages. She started at 6% and worked down to 1%. Additional funds needed for each would be $158,000, $141,000, $100,000, $76,000 and $58,000 respectively. Committee members agreed that 1% would not suffice given estimates that even 5% is paltry when inflation is considered.
County Legislative Body chair and committee member Clay Blazer asked McGaha who the lowest paid employees are in the county. McGaha stated that convenience center employees make $8.50 per hour after receiving an increase during the 2021-22 budget cycle. Next on the list are basic level county firefighters who make $9 per hour.
Blazer advocated for convenience center employees to receive an increase of 50 cents up to $9 per hour. He additionally asked to see entry level firefighters be paid $10 per hour. Doing so would leave just the convenience center workers, many of which are part-time, as the only county employees receiving less than $10.
McGaha will run the figures to see what additional funds would be needed to cover the individual raises.
Committee members will meet again on Monday to review requests from the County Landfill. That meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
