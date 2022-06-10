Trey Lipscomb was one of five finalists named for the 35th Dick Howser Trophy. Lipscomb is the first Vol to be named a finalist for the trophy since UT legend Chris Burke in 2001. Todd Helton is the only Tennessee player to ever win the award.
DALLAS—Tennessee senior third baseman Trey Lipscomb was one of five finalists named for the 35th Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced on Thursday.
The Dick Howser Trophy, presented by The Game Headwear, is given in memory of the former Florida State University All-America shortstop and major league player and manager, who died of brain cancer in 1987. It is regarded by many as college baseball's most prestigious award. Criteria for consideration of the trophy include performance on the field, leadership, moral character and courage, qualities that were exemplified by Dick Howser's life.
Lipscomb is the first Vol to be named a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy since UT legend Chris Burke in 2001. Todd Helton is the only Tennessee player to ever win the award, doing so in 1995. Luke Hochevar was a semifinalist for the award back in 2005.
Lipscomb, a first-team All-SEC selection, has had a breakout senior season for the Big Orange, setting career highs in every offensive category while leading the SEC and ranking sixth in the country with 80 RBIs heading into this weekend's super regional. The Maryland native is slashing .363/.438/.726 and ranks top 25 nationally with 21 home runs, as well.
Joining Lipscomb as finalists are Oregon State starting pitcher Connor Hjerpe, Texas first baseman Ivan Melendez, Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada and Clemson third baseman Max Wagner.
The winner will be announced on Friday, June 17, on the MLB Network during the 10 a.m. ET hour and at a national news conference at 11 a.m. ET in the media room at Charles Schwab Field Omaha prior to the 75th NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
