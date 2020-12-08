White arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Marshall Drive, concerning a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Dec. 5. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Chandra White, 23, who said her husband, Nicholas White, 25, allegedly assaulted her following a verbal argument. Nicholas was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to 3066 Cosby Highway concerning an intoxicated male subject who was inside the store causing problems on Saturday, Dec. 5. Deputy Zach Magouirk made contact with William John Holt, 78, Bowman Street, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the keys in the ignition. According to the report, as deputies spoke with Holt, they detected an odor of alcohol about his person and observed an open container of alcohol sitting in the center console. Deputy Magouirk instructed Holt to exit the vehicle, and said Holt was unsteady on his feet and had to hold onto the vehicle to keep from falling. No field sobriety tests were conducted due to Holt’s level of intoxication and lack of balance. Holt was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility, violation of implied consent and open container law.
Failure to appear: Benjamin Laws, 39, Edwina-Bridgeport Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, Dec. 6. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Laws following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
